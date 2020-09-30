SanDisk launches second generation of fast and rugged Extreme Portable SSDs

You can never go wrong by purchasing SanDisk storage products. From memory cards to solid state drives, they are consistently excellent. Not only are the drives often quite fast, but more importantly, they are extremely reliable too. While not the only company making great flash storage products, I try to only use SanDisk SD cards in my camera when taking family photos -- the content is too important to lose.

SanDisk's Extreme and Extreme PRO Portable SSDs are quite popular thanks to their high-end performance and durable housings, and today, the company launches the next generation. Designated as "V2," both the Pro and non-Pro drives feature 256-bit AES hardware encryption and IP55 ratings for both water and dust resistance. SanDisk says both feature drop protection of up to 3 meters.

While the non-PRO model is very fast, the PRO is faster. The former offers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and writes of up to 1,000MB/s, while the latter has both a read and write of up to 2,000MB/s. Obviously, there are blazing-fast NVMe PCIe SSDs inside. Both portable drives use USB-C for connectivity.

"With capacities up to 2TB, the new NVMe drives are perfect for creating amazing content or capturing and moving incredible 4K and 8K footage with ease. The flagship SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD features a forged aluminum chassis made to stay cool under the pressure of a heavy workload and a durable silicone design to withstand the rigors of production. The drives also help keep content safe with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption," says SanDisk.

The Western Digital-owned company also says, "Designed with professionals in mind, the new SanDisk portable SSDs were built to reliably handle the most challenging assignments -- whether at home, in the office or out on location. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is a great go-to drive for those who need more memory and a durable and fast drive, while the SanDisk Extreme PRO was built for an avid pro who needs even, sustained performance and a drive that can go anywhere."

The second-gen Extreme Portable SSD is available here now in capacities of 500GB and 1TB. It is priced at $139.99 and $239.99 respectively. A 2TB variant is promised to launch later this year for $449.99. The gen 2 PRO model is available here now in 2TB for $499.99. A 1TB PRO model will hit stores later this year for $299.99.