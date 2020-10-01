OWC launches Thunderbolt 4 Hub

Well, folks, the Thunderbolt 4 revolution is just about here. Some computers with Intel's 11th-generation Core processors (Tiger Lake) will offer TB4 ports, and eventually, devices that can actually take advantage of the standard will be hitting the market. For the immediate future, however, Thunderbolt 3 will still reign supreme. Thankfully, TB4 is backwards compatible with TB3 (and uses the same USB-C connector), so your existing gear should continue to work fine.

If you are chomping at the bit to see some actual Thunderbolt 4 devices, I have some great news. Today, the typically Apple-focused company, OWC, unveils the Thunderbolt 4 Hub for Windows 10 devices. Essentially, it turns one TB4 port into three (no daisy-chaining needed), while also offering a USB-A port (3.2 gen 2) for good measure.

"The OWC Thunderbolt Hub, for the first time, expands the number of Thunderbolt ports available on a Thunderbolt 4 PC. Through a single Thunderbolt 4 port, you can connect and charge any device with a USB-C or USB-A connector with this compact hub. Dual 4K displays or a single 5K/6K/8K display, high-performance storage -- including NVMe solutions, A/V mixers, phone or tablet, even desktop accessories like a keyboard or mouse are all fair game," says OWC.

The company further says, "Daisy chains can be complex. In the past, removing any device besides the last one in a daisy chain caused a disruption that rendered all devices unusable until the chain was re-established. OWC’s Thunderbolt Hub lets you create a separate multi-port accessory architecture consisting of three 'tree branch' chains, so you can remove devices from one chain without affecting or disconnecting the others. Now you can connect multiple portable SSDs directly to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub to experience the fastest speed your storage device can deliver."

OWC shares benefits of the Thunderbolt 4 Hub below.

All the Thunderbolt you’ve always wanted: For the first time ever, add more full speed, fully functional Thunderbolt ports to your computer

Plug everything in: Same device compatibility and performance, whether plugged into the hub or directly into your machine

Manage more devices: Connect storage, two 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display, multiple accessories you name it, you can use it

Revolutionary development: New multi-port accessory architecture reinvents the daisy chain and allows more bus powered devices

Adjustable LED: Customize illumination for your unique work setting

Built-in security: Kensington Nano Security Slot™ for anti-theft cabling

OWC ClingOnTM ready: cable stabilizer prevents work session interruption and data loss

Independently tested and Intel Thunderbolt-certified for Windows

Since the Thunderbolt 4 Hub is cutting-edge technology, you probably expect it to be high-priced to gouge early adopters, right? You'd think so, but actually, OWC has priced it quite reasonably. You can pre-order it immediately here for just $149. It will begin shipping later this month.