Microsoft launches 'affordable' Surface Laptop Go but charges an insane amount for minimal storage

Thanks to the global pandemic, more and more people are working from home than ever before, and there’s an increased demand for new laptops and tablets. However, with uncertainty surrounding job security not everyone wants to spend top dollar on a new computer.

Today, Microsoft expands its Surface family of devices with a new, much more affordable Surface Laptop Go but hopefully you won't want to use it to install many apps or hold many files.

The Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel's 10th Gen i5 Quad-Core processor with up to 16GB RAM and has a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, large precision trackpad, and a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel. It promises up to 13 hours of battery life and Fast Charging.

It has a built-in 720p HD camera and Studio Mics, plus Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio surround. There are USB-A and USB-C ports, an audio jack and the Surface connector.

Storage is going to be an issue for many people though, as the base model, which is priced at $549.99, only has a 64GB SSD (and 4GB RAM) and the price rockets from there. 128GB storage, with 8GB of RAM, takes you to $699.99, while 256GB is $899.99. When you consider Samsung recently brought out a 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD and is charging $229.99 for 1TB, you have to wonder where Microsoft is buying its components.

There is another downside however, and that's it comes with Windows 10 Home in S mode so you’ll probably want to switch out of that as quickly as possible. If you need a Windows 10 Professional Retail license you can currently get one from here for just $39.99 -- a saving of 80 percent!

Surface Laptop Go is available in three metal finishes: Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum.

You can order it today from here, and it will start shipping from October 27.