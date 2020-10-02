Businesses face identity and security challenges due to COVID-19

The rise of remote working and the growing complexity of securely managing multiple types of end user devices has seen 77 percent of businesses intending to increase spending on identity and access management solutions.

A study by ESG Research, sponsored by directory platform JumpCloud, finds an additional 20 percent plan to keep their IAM spending at existing levels, and 49 percent of respondents say they plan to consolidate IAM controls, using fewer security vendors.

"Organizations of all sizes are converging their IAM strategy to better secure and connect their users, something that has been a challenge due to the number of tools these teams are having to manage," says Doug Cahill, vice president and group director of cybersecurity at ESG. "The trend away from siloed approaches is only going to become more common."

Advertisement

Among other findings, 80 percent of respondents agree that a new set of IAM policies and technologies are needed to manage the access of cloud applications, existing applications, infrastructure, and DevOps tools. Also 77 percent are challenged by leveraging the device as an identity attribute due to increasing heterogeneity of devices.

When asked about the biggest IAM challenges created by cloud services, respondents say the three biggest challenges are, maintaining security consistency across data centers and public cloud environments (33 percent), an increase in remote users requires access to diverse range of applications (32 percent), and the use of cloud applications to share data with external third parties increases risk (24 percent).

"The new research validates JumpCloud's approach of building a single, cloud based directory platform that lets IT securely manage identities, devices, and access from a single pane of glass," says JumpCloud co-founder Raj Bhargava. "In the past six months, more and more businesses have moved to JumpCloud to consolidate directories, SSO and other key elements of IAM."

You can register for a webinar on the research on Tuesday, October 13 at 8:00 am PT/11:00 am ET.

Image credit: Elnur_/depositphotos.com