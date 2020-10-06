New Kodi 19 'Matrix' release offers major interface and playback improvements

No Comments

If you’re a Kodi user, then the next big release of the hugely popular home theater software is probably something you’ve been eagerly awaiting.

Development has been continue apace, despite a Windows crisis last year, and today the team rolls out a brand new Kodi 19.x 'Matrix' preview build.

Alpha 2 is still a very early release, so definitely won’t be for everyone, but it comes with a sizeable list of changes and improvements, which include:

Advertisement

Playback

  • Music: Display album duration in info dialog. Album duration can be used in smart playlists in the same way as for songs
  • Music: Read tags and and album art from music files served from an http(s) server
  • Music: Fix list view of files containing multiple streams
  • Feature: Audio decoder addons can now pass more information on Kodi (album, year, notes ...) 
  • Audio decoder addons can now pass more information to Kodi (album, year, notes ...) 

Subtitles

  • ASS: Fixed timestamp overlapping overlays

Skin/Look-and-Feel

  • Improvements to both music and video library artwork
    • Better "out the box" behavior, optionally use all image files found in media folders
    • Artwork levels -- max, basic, custom, none
    • GUI settings for custom configuration of whitelists (replacing awkward editing of advancedsettings.xml)
  • Redesigned SeekBar that will auto-hide when video playback is paused

Platform Specifics

  • Apple TV
    • Fix Kodi crash on start after a manual install with dpkg -i command (jailbroken devices only)
    • Fix TopShelf feature after a manual install with dpkg -i command (jailbroken devices only except Unc0verTV devices, needs investigation)
    • Fix missing thumbs on TopShelf items

Python/Addons

  • Fix scripts/plugins not being notified of abortRequest intents on app close 
  • Deprecate xbmc.translatepath in favor of xbmcvfs.translatepath towards convergence with the binary addon API
  • Broken/deprecated add-ons are now highlighted in the add-on list, and you're now prompted when you try to activate one
  • Fix: Prevent VFS addon changes (update, disable and uninstall) if in use
  • Fix: VFS addon problem, where Kodi needed a restart before showing a newly-installed version
  • Binary addon system revised to ensure higher security in data exchange between addon and Kodi (only inputstream missing)
  • Revised binary add-on system documentation for outside developers (only inputstream missing)
  • Internal binary add-on settings dialogs cleaned up, plus updated help text (audioencoder.kodi.builtin.aac, audioencoder.kodi.builtin.wma, screensaver.xbmc.builtin.dim)

If you don’t mind taking a risk running pre-release software, you can grab Alpha 2 from here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Employees would rather be Mobile Mollies than Desktop Doras

The fashion of the future: What will tech bring next?

New Kodi 19 'Matrix' release offers major interface and playback improvements

Industrial companies face increased cyber threats

How to disable Bing in the Windows 10 Start menu

Microsoft wants you to vote for what the next PowerToys utilities should be

How to enhance security education, training and awareness for employees

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20226 with storage health monitoring

5 Comments

Microsoft launches 'affordable' Surface Laptop Go but charges an insane amount for minimal storage

5 Comments

Is it time to retire your VPN?

5 Comments

Google gives the people what they deserve -- affordable devices and respect

4 Comments

Calibre 5.1.0 builds on recent 5.0 release to deliver improved search functionality to all-in-one eBook tool

3 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.