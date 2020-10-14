Microsoft releases experimental PowerToys v0.24.0 with video conference mute

For utility lovers keen to live on the cutting edge, Microsoft has released an experimental build PowerToys v0.24.0.

While this is largely a bug-fixing release, it does see the addition of the video conference mute tool which allows for the instant cut-off of video and audio across all chat and video conferencing tools. This release also sees the addition of telemetry for settings.

See also:

Advertisement

The addition of the video conference mute utility means that the setup process for PowerToys has changed slightly. During the installation or upgrade process, you'll now be prompted to install drivers for VideoConference Cameras from Microsoft Corporation. The new tool enables you to mute your microphone, webcam, or both, using separate keyboard shortcuts.

The changelog for this release also references "telemetry for settings", but Microsoft provides no details about this.

Clint Rutkas shared news of the release on Twitter, making reference to the video conferencing mute feature:

We just released an update to the experimental release with our Video conference muting feature of #powerToys. https://t.co/stjpafDOPU — Clint Rutkas (@ClintRutkas) October 13, 2020

The full changelog and list of fixes looks like this: