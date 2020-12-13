Mageia 8 Beta 2 Linux distro now available with KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce

Development of Mageia 8 seems to be moving along nicely, which is great news for users of that Linux-based operating system. Back in August, we shared that the first Beta of the distribution was available for testing, and now today, the second Beta arrives. As with the first Beta, the second is available with your choice of three desktop environments --  KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce.

"We are happy to announce the release of Mageia 8 Beta 2. After a long time since the beta 1, we look forward to hearing your feedback and thoughts so that we can continue to get Mageia 8 ready for release. As we said in a previous post, a lot of work had to be done for the base system upgrade, java, kernel, and the graphical stack. These upgrades are now in a state that allows for the Beta 2 ISOs to be built and tested," explains The Mageia Development Team.

The developers share significant package updates below.

  • Kernel – 5.9.12
  • glibc – 2.32
  • gcc – 10.2.1
  • rpm – 4.16.1
  • Chromium – 87 (x86_64-only)
  • Firefox – 78.5 (ESR) 
  • LibreOffice – 7.0.4
  • Plasma – 5.20.4
  • GNOME 3.38.1
  • Cinnamon 4.8.2
  • Xfce 4.15.2
  • Mate 1.24

If you want to give Mageia 8 Beta 1 a try, you can download the Linux-based operating here. Before you do, however, I would recommend reading the full release notes here. While Beta 2 is further along in development than Beta 1 was, it is still pre-release software. Please only install it on a spare computer or virtual machine as there may be bugs and you could potentially lose data.

Photo credit: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock

