Plugable releases TBT3-UDC3 Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docking station with 100W PD

There are so many docks and docking stations nowadays, that it can be hard to get excited about them. Look, I get it, they all pretty much do the same thing -- turn your laptop into a desktop while also charging it. The thing is, not all of them are created equally. In fact, some are much better than others.

With all of that said, Plugable has a new docking station that is worth your attention. Called "TBT3-UDC3," it is compatible with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C computers thanks to its use of Intel's Titan Ridge chipset. What makes this port so intriguing (beyond its 11 ports) is its 100 watts of power delivery and affordable price -- especially with a limited time coupon.

"The TBT3-UDC3 offers higher wattage than the TBT3-UDC1 at 100W (96W certified) and upgraded, flexible video connectivity with 1x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort, while also including a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter for users who want to connect two HDMI monitors. The new dock has the ability to extend dual 4K 60Hz displays, connect two USB-C peripherals and three USB-A peripherals, and is compatible with USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops – all while charging laptops at the highest certified wattage on the market," explains Plugable.

The company further says, "TBT3-UDC3 provides a full 40Gbps bandwidth so users can extend dual 4K 60Hz displays when connected to a Thunderbolt 3 laptop. Using the Intel Titan Ridge chipset, the laptop dock provides more comprehensive compatibility options with USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 hosts, to the next generation of Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 systems allowing many users to connect single or dual 4K 60 displays with no drivers required."

Plugable shares features of the TBT3-UDC3 below.

This Thunderbolt 3 and USB C dock enables two 4K monitors (1x HDMI, 1x HDMI or DisplayPort), Gigabit Ethernet, headset audio jack, and USB expansion including 2x USB-C, and 3x USB 3.0 ports 100W CHARGING - Thunderbolt 3 charging dock provides up to 100W charging (96W certified) for compatible USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops via 2.6ft Thunderbolt 3 cable; speeds comparable to most original laptop chargers including the MacBook Pro 16"

Thunderbolt 3 charging dock provides up to 100W charging (96W certified) for compatible USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops via 2.6ft Thunderbolt 3 cable; speeds comparable to most original laptop chargers including the MacBook Pro 16" 4K DISPLAY FLEXIBILITY - Laptop docking station with an HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 port. For dual HDMI monitors, DisplayPort to HDMI adapter included. Drive dual 4K 60Hz displays via Thunderbolt 3, or dual 1080p 60Hz or single 4K 30Hz display via USB-C

- Laptop docking station with an HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 port. For dual HDMI monitors, DisplayPort to HDMI adapter included. Drive dual 4K 60Hz displays via Thunderbolt 3, or dual 1080p 60Hz or single 4K 30Hz display via USB-C WIDE COMPATIBILITY - This Thunderbolt 3 dock allows for flexibility with both USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops thanks to the newest Intel Titan Ridge chipset, perfect for work-from-home or office environments utilizing both Windows and macOS

This Thunderbolt 3 dock allows for flexibility with both USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops thanks to the newest Intel Titan Ridge chipset, perfect for work-from-home or office environments utilizing both Windows and macOS 2 YEAR WARRANTY - We love our Plugable products, and hope you will too. All of our products are backed with a 2-year limited parts and labor warranty as well as Seattle-based email support

The beautiful TBT3-UDC3 Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Docking Station can be had from Amazon immediately here. While the normal price is $219.99, for a limited time, you can get an additional $20 off. That's right, a premium dock from a respected name for less than $200. Please be sure to click the coupon box before adding it to your cart.

