ADATA announces ICFP301 CFexpress Type B memory card

If you are into photography, you have probably seen many types of memory cards over the years, such as CompactFlash, Memory Stick, and Secure Digital (SD). I recall owning an Olympus camera that used the now-defunct xD, but I digress.

One of the most cutting-edge memory cards these days is CFexpress, thanks to its blazing fast read and write speeds. It is used by high-end cameras, such as the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR. Today, ADATA announces the ICFP301 card, which is a Type B variant of CFexpress. While very fast, it should prove rather durable too, as it is technically designed for industrial applications.

"Implementing the PCIe Gen3x2 interface and compliant with NVMe 1.3, it sports read/write speed of up to 1600/1200MB per second. Using 3D TLC NAND Flash with wide-temperature operability (-40°C to +85°C), the memory card can maintain optimal performance in harsh outdoor environments for excellent durability." says ADATA.

The company also says, "In addition, it also supports technologies such as LDPC ECC Engine to automatically detect and correct errors, Wear Leveling technology to ensure data is written evenly across all sectors for an extended product lifespan, and AES 256 Encryption and TCG Opal for data security. The memory card also has a 3,000 program/erase cycle rating for long-lasting durability and reliability."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Capacity 64GB / 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Dimensions (L x W x H) 38.5 x 29.6 x 3.8mm Interface PCIe Gen3 x2 Flash Type 3D TLC Form Factor CFexpress 1.0 Type B Operating Voltage 3.3V ± 5% Power Consumption 1.6W Shock Resistance 1500G/0.5ms, Half-Sine Wave Operating Humidity 5%-95% RH, non-condensing Sequential Read (Max) 1600MB/s Sequential Write (Max) 1200MB/s Random Read (4KB) IOPS 125K Random Write (4KB) IOPS 55K Operating temperature (Industrial) -40°C to 85°C Storage Temperature(Standard) 0°C to 70°C Vibration Resistance 20G (20-2000Hz) Technologies S.M.A.R.T., LDPC ECC engine, Flash Management, Wear Leveling, AES-256 encryption, TCG Opal 2.0

While the ADATA ICFP301 CFexpress Type B memory card is not yet available for purchase, it will soon be found here. Pricing is unknown for now, but more details will be revealed once it officially goes on sale. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be offered in four capacities -- 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

