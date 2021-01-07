Samsung unveils Galaxy Chromebook 2

No Comments

Chromebooks are great laptops, and I recommend them all the time. Long gone are the days where a Windows computer was necessary. Quite frankly, most homes would be better served by a computer running the Linux-based Chrome OS than any Microsoft operating system. While power users and gamers may want to stick with Windows (for now), the average user should without question buy a Chromebook instead.

Best of all, Chromebooks are no longer just underpowered laptops -- many have great specifications and elegant designs. For instance, last year, Samsung launched the beautiful Galaxy Chromebook. Today, the company unveils the sequel, and it is quite impressive. Called "Galaxy Chromebook 2," the convertible laptop has a QLED touch display with FHD resolution. Samsung promises an enhanced audio experience too.

ALSO READ: Satechi launches a quartet of backlit Mac keyboards and an aluminum iPad stand

Advertisement

"Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes built with hardware that you can depend on. Powered by an Intel processor, along with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) capabilities, Galaxy Chromebook 2 allows you to multi-task with ease. And thanks to an all-new lattice keyboard with wider keycaps and bright backlighting, you can worry less about typos -- and more on the task at hand, no matter the time of day," says Samsung.

The company also says, "Plus, be ready when inspiration strikes by adding any Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen to your new Galaxy Chromebook 2. Whether you’re scribbling down an idea or drawing your latest masterpiece, you’ll enjoy a flawless 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity -- perfect for tasks like note taking or photo editing. And with long-lasting battery life, you can keep working wherever you please, without having to tether yourself to an outlet."

Samsung shares specifications below.

Galaxy Chromebook 2
Dimensions304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm
Weight1.23kg
Display13.3-inch QLED FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen
OSChrome OS
CPU10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U
Intel Celeron 5205U
GraphicIntel UHD Graphics
Memory4GB, 8GB (LPDDR3)
Storage64GB, 128GB
Camera720P HD (1MP)
AudioStereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP
PenUSI Pen support (sold separately)
KeyboardBacklit
WLANWi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Bluetooth v5.0
Battery45.5Wh (Typical)
SecurityTrusted Platform Module (TPM)
PortsUSB-C (2), Headphone/Mic, MicroSD slot

While Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 has some lesser specs compared to its predecessor, it is much more affordable as a result. For instance, it now starts at just $549 rather than $999. Of course, that is for the base model which uses a Celeron processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For only $150 more, you get a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, and double both the RAM and storage. I'd say that is definitely worth the extra money, so the base model should probably be avoided. You can buy this Chrome OS laptop later in Q1 2021

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Samsung unveils Galaxy Chromebook 2

Satechi launches a quartet of backlit Mac keyboards and an aluminum iPad stand

Lenovo announces new hardware to improve connected experiences

WSL distros can now run Linux commands on startup in Windows 10

Why Salesforce is no Microsoft competitor [Q&A]

Microsoft simplifies its Windows File Recovery app

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21276 with news and interests on the taskbar

Most Commented Stories

Quick! Upgrade to Windows 10 for free in 2021

103 Comments

Microsoft has a big Windows 10 redesign planned

16 Comments

New version of Windows 95 runs on Windows, macOS and Linux, with dedicated builds for ARM-based systems

13 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21276 with news and interests on the taskbar

9 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 'Ulyssa' gets pushed to 2021 as many bugs still plague it

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.