Samsung unveils Galaxy Chromebook 2

Chromebooks are great laptops, and I recommend them all the time. Long gone are the days where a Windows computer was necessary. Quite frankly, most homes would be better served by a computer running the Linux-based Chrome OS than any Microsoft operating system. While power users and gamers may want to stick with Windows (for now), the average user should without question buy a Chromebook instead.

Best of all, Chromebooks are no longer just underpowered laptops -- many have great specifications and elegant designs. For instance, last year, Samsung launched the beautiful Galaxy Chromebook. Today, the company unveils the sequel, and it is quite impressive. Called "Galaxy Chromebook 2," the convertible laptop has a QLED touch display with FHD resolution. Samsung promises an enhanced audio experience too.

"Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes built with hardware that you can depend on. Powered by an Intel processor, along with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) capabilities, Galaxy Chromebook 2 allows you to multi-task with ease. And thanks to an all-new lattice keyboard with wider keycaps and bright backlighting, you can worry less about typos -- and more on the task at hand, no matter the time of day," says Samsung.

The company also says, "Plus, be ready when inspiration strikes by adding any Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen to your new Galaxy Chromebook 2. Whether you’re scribbling down an idea or drawing your latest masterpiece, you’ll enjoy a flawless 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity -- perfect for tasks like note taking or photo editing. And with long-lasting battery life, you can keep working wherever you please, without having to tether yourself to an outlet."

Samsung shares specifications below.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 Dimensions 304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm Weight 1.23kg Display 13.3-inch QLED FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen OS Chrome OS CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Celeron 5205U Graphic Intel UHD Graphics Memory 4GB, 8GB (LPDDR3) Storage 64GB, 128GB Camera 720P HD (1MP) Audio Stereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP Pen USI Pen support (sold separately) Keyboard Backlit WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Bluetooth v5.0 Battery 45.5Wh (Typical) Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Ports USB-C (2), Headphone/Mic, MicroSD slot

While Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 has some lesser specs compared to its predecessor, it is much more affordable as a result. For instance, it now starts at just $549 rather than $999. Of course, that is for the base model which uses a Celeron processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For only $150 more, you get a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, and double both the RAM and storage. I'd say that is definitely worth the extra money, so the base model should probably be avoided. You can buy this Chrome OS laptop later in Q1 2021

