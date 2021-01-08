Best Windows 10 apps this week
Four-hundred-twenty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.
It is still possible to upgrade earlier versions of Windows -- Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 to be precise -- for free to Windows 10.
As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.
Discounts this week
The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.
Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.
- GeoMeterPro 10, GPS tracking app, for $4.99
- Nero DuplicateManager Photo, for $14.99
- Scrble Ink, freehand writing app, for $6.99
- SteamWorld Dig 2, for $7.99
- Tablet Pro Pen Tool, for $3.99
New Windows apps and games
Aquile Reader is an ebook reader for Windows 10 that you may use to read local files or download files from various online ebook catalogs.
One of the strong features of Aquile Reader is that it can be customized in various regards. You can change layouts, spacing, colors or fonts for example.
The app includes a text-to-speech option, support for notes, highlights and bookmarks, and provides users with reading insights in the form of statistics.
Notable updates
Cortana app update introduces the "cortana" voice command again on systems it is installed on.
Microsoft Edge Stable rollout of browsing history and open tabs sync functionality has started.
Office Lens has been removed from the Store by Microsoft. It is now only available for Android and iOS.
Windows File Recovery, an app by Microsoft, has been updated with two new parameters:
- /regular is the default option.
- /extensive works on non-NTFS storage devices (Fat and exFAT), and on storage devices with errors.