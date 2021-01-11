Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is an impossibly thin convertible laptop

Ahh, ThinkPad. There is probably no line of Windows laptops that's more respected or celebrated. And look, it isn't hard to see why. The notebook computer series started by IBM, and ultimately taken over by Lenovo, has proven to be one of the most reliable in the industry. You really can never go wrong with a ThinkPad. Pricey? Sometimes. But often worth the cost.

Today, Lenovo unveils a new laptop that it claims to be "the thinnest ThinkPad ever." Called "ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga," this convertible notebook has a thickness of just 11.5 mm. Despite its thin body, it can be configured with impressive specifications, such as an 11th gen Intel Core i7, up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD. It even offers 5G connectivity. And of course, it has the traditional ThinkPad pointing nub.

"Covered in titanium material, it's just over 11mm thin and features a gorgeous 3:2 ratio 13.5-inch low power display along with Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos Speaker System. Also announcing today, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 are completely redesigned laptops introducing improved user experiences built around all-new 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light feature, integrated fingerprint reader on power button and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) support by human presence detection sensor for enhanced security and ease of use," says Lenovo.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lenovo announces new hardware to improve connected experiences

The company also says, "Joining Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System, both X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga are the world's first laptops to support Dolby Voice, which delivers a supreme conferencing experience that feels more natural, reduces listener fatigue, and sounds stunningly clear to make meetings more productive. The new models join the trail blazing X1 Fold and ultra-light X1 Nano announced last September to complete a comprehensive 5G-ready premium ThinkPad X1 portfolio."

Lenovo shares specifications below.

PROCESSOR : Up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 vPro processors

: Up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 vPro processors OPERATING SYSTEM : Up to Windows 10 Pro

: Up to Windows 10 Pro GRAPHICS : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

: Intel Iris Xe Graphics CAMERA : HD + IR camera with webcam privacy shutter

: HD + IR camera with webcam privacy shutter MEMORY : Up to 16GB LPDDR4x

: Up to 16GB LPDDR4x STORAGE : Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

: Up to 1TB PCIe SSD BATTERY : Up to 10.9 hours, 44.5Whr battery

: Up to 10.9 hours, 44.5Whr battery AUDIO : Dolby Atmos Speaker System 2x Up-firing Speakers,

4x 360-degree Microphones

: Dolby Atmos Speaker System 2x Up-firing Speakers, 4x 360-degree Microphones INPUT/OUTPUT PORTS : 2x Thunderbolt 4 1x 3.5mm Audio

: 2x Thunderbolt 4 1x 3.5mm Audio WIFI : WiFi 6 (WLAN 802.11 AX) LTE 4G CAT9, 5G (LTE CAT20)

: WiFi 6 (WLAN 802.11 AX) LTE 4G CAT9, 5G (LTE CAT20) DOCKING : Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, External Port Replicator

: Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, External Port Replicator DISPLAY : 13.5-inch Touch Dolby Vision 2K (2256 x 1504, 450nit, 201 PPI) 100 percent sRGB CG 8bit

: 13.5-inch Touch Dolby Vision 2K (2256 x 1504, 450nit, 201 PPI) 100 percent sRGB CG 8bit DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) : 297.5 x 232.7 x 11.5 mm (11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 in)

: 297.5 x 232.7 x 11.5 mm (11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 in) WEIGHT : Starting at 1.15 kg/2.54 lbs.

: Starting at 1.15 kg/2.54 lbs. KEYBOARD : Full-size backlit keyboard

: Full-size backlit keyboard COLOR: Titanium

Are you excited about this laptop? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, you won't have to wait long to buy one, as Lenovo says it will launch later this month. Of course, with that good news comes some bad -- the starting price is $1,899. Yeah, that is a lot of money, but to have all of this great technology in an impossibly thin body, you have to expect to pay a premium -- especially when it is a ThinkPad.