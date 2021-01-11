Parler goes offline after being dropped from AWS servers

Parler, the social platform launched in 2018 that brands itself as a 'free speech network' has gone offline following a decision by AWS to ban the service from its servers.

This follows hard on the heels of Twitter's decision to impose a life ban on Donald Trump. As we reported last year Parler had become a popular destination for those of a more right-wing persuasion worried about Twitter's censorship policies.

The Parler app was banned from both Apple and Google Play stores earlier in the week. This decision means it's no longer accessible via the web either.

Parler CEO John Matze said on Sunday in a Fox News interview that, "Every vendor from text message services to email providers to our lawyers all ditched us too."

"We're going to try our best to get back online as quickly as possible, but we're having a lot of trouble because every vendor we talk to says they won't work with us because if Apple doesn't approve and Google doesn't approve, they won't," he added.

In its decision to ban the network Amazon told Parler it had seen a "steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms", adding that it did not believe the platform's administrators had an "effective process" that could tackle the problem.

Whether or not you agree with this decision it's important to note that precedents are being established. Every social network has its share of cranks and extremists. However, the tech giants have spent the last many years painting themselves as service providers rather than publishers in order to avoid tighter regulation. If they're going to start taking on the role of publishers by vetting content then maybe they should be treated as such?

You might not like Parler, but ask yourself how you would feel if 'big tech' came for a site that you do approve of?

Photo credit: KongNoi / Shutterstock