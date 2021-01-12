As of today, Adobe is blocking all Flash content from running

It was a long time coming, but as 2020 came to an end, Adobe stopped supporting its much-maligned Flash Player. Now, nearly two weeks into 2021, the company is taking things a step further.

Users have already been advised to uninstall the software and, starting today, there is a new reason to do so besides helping to boost security. Today is the day that all Flash content is blocked, meaning there really is no point in having the obsolete tool installed.

The writing has been on the wall for Adobe Flash Player for quite some time. For the last couple of weeks, anyone who still has it installed should have been prompted to remove it from their computers. Microsoft recently pushed out an update to simplify the removal, but it is also possible to do it manually.

But just because Flash is dead, it does not mean that everyone is ready to stop using it. Flash content may be much, much rarer than it used to be, but it has not vanished completely. So Adobe is incentivizing hangers-on to move on.

Over on the Adobe Flash Player EOL General Information Page, the company behind the software reminds users:

Since Adobe will no longer be supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020 and Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021, Adobe strongly recommends all users immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems. Some users may continue to see reminders from Adobe to uninstall Flash Player from their system.

The page notes: "Adobe does not intend to issue Flash Player updates or security patches after the EOL Date. Adobe strongly recommends that all users uninstall Flash Player immediately".

So, you have been warned. Flash is dead, unsupported and useless. Now really is the time to ditch it.

Image credit: WilleeCole Photography / Shutterstock