Transcend unveils MTE240S PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for gamers and content creators

Earlier today, we told you about an all-new NVMe solid state drive from Lexar. That SSD looks quite nice, as it is both fast and affordable. Not to mention, the Lexar brand is synonymous with "high-quality." That company has been cranking out great memory products for many years.

Of course, Lexar is not the only trustworthy maker of SSDs. Along with more-known manufacturers like Samsung are lesser-known companies like Transcend. If you have shopped for storage products lately, you have probably come across Transcend, and yes, that brand can absolutely be trusted too. Today, Transcend launches its latest NVMe SSD. Called "MTE240S," it is designed for both content creators and gamers. With that said, it should be a solid choice for any computer user, really.

"Compliant with the NVMe 1.4 specification, the MTE240S is embedded with the latest PCIe Gen4 x4 interface and a 4-channel controller, resulting in compelling performance of 3,800MB/s read and 3,200MB/s write speeds. The drive effectively decreases system latency, giving gamers that competitive edge, and enabling video editing by content creators," says Transcend.

The company also says, "MTE240S features an ultra-thin graphene heatsink that keeps the components at a suitable temperature during high-speed operations. The operational temperature remains within an acceptable range, ensuring that speed is not affected by heat. Dynamic thermal throttling mechanism monitors the temperature at all times. This not only keeps overall system stability on an even keel, but prolongs the lifespan of the SSD. The MTE240S is also engineered with LDPC coding for greater data integrity."

Transcend shares specifications below.

Dimensions: 80 mm x 22 mm x 3.58 mm (3.15" x 0.87" x 0.14")

80 mm x 22 mm x 3.58 mm (3.15" x 0.87" x 0.14") Weight: 10 g (0.35 oz)

10 g (0.35 oz) M.2 Type: 2280-D2-M (Double-sided)

2280-D2-M (Double-sided) Bus Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4

NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 Flash Type: 3D NAND flash

3D NAND flash Capacity: 500 GB/1 TB

500 GB/1 TB Operating Temperature: 0°C (32°F) ~ 70°C (158°F)

0°C (32°F) ~ 70°C (158°F) Operating Voltage: 3.3V±5%

3.3V±5% Performance: 1TB up to 3,800/3,200 MB/s -- 500GB up to 3,800/2,800 MB/s

1TB up to 3,800/3,200 MB/s -- 500GB up to 3,800/2,800 MB/s 4K Random Read/Write (IOmeter): 1TB up to 370,000/560,000 IOPS -- 500GB up to 190,000/540,000 IOPS

1TB up to 370,000/560,000 IOPS -- 500GB up to 190,000/540,000 IOPS Terabytes Written (TBW): 1TB 1,700 TBW 500GB 850 TBW

1TB 1,700 TBW 500GB 850 TBW Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD): 0.95 (5 yrs)

While the Transcend MTE240S PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD10 is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon. Cost is a mystery for now, but like Transcend's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be offered in two capacities -- 500GB and 1TB.

