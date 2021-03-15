Kodi 19 Matrix-based LibreELEC 10 BETA 1 Linux distro is here, but some Raspberry Pi devices are discontinued

No Comments

Kodi is an excellent open source media player that provides the user with an immersive experience. While the software gets a bad reputation due to people using it for piracy, many folks only use it for legal media consumption. As more and more illegal Kodi add-on maintainers face legal trouble, and streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ remain competitively priced, fewer folks are seeking pirated content nowadays.

Not familiar with LibreELEC? Please know it is a Linux distribution that exists solely to run Kodi. It supports many hardware configurations, including traditional x86_64 for PC and some ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi 4. Following the release of Kodi 19 "Matrix," LibreELEC 10 BETA 1 finally becomes available for download. Sadly, support for the Raspberry Pi 0 and 1 is now discontinued.

"LibreELEC 10.0 BETA 1 is released, bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.0 to LibreELEC users. The 10.0 release is a disruptive and limited hardware release. This is a stable release for Generic (x86_64 PCs). Stable-Beta for Allwinner and Rockchip. Stable 'Alpha' for Raspberry Pi 4 as the code is still very new. RPi 2/3 are still in development targeting an LE10.2 release. RPi 0/1 are discontinued. All others hardware is still in development and not in a state for formal releases," explains the LibreELEC developers.

Advertisement

The devs further say, "Using a spare SD card or USB stick to clean install onto makes rolling back in the event of problems simple. If you will reuse the same boot media, make a backup first and move it off-box so you can clean install an earlier release then restore from the backup. Kodi does not support in-place downgrades and it ever worked for you in the past it was luck not design. Your failure to make a backup is not our problem."

Ready to try the Kodi 19 Matrix-based LibreELEC 10 BETA 1? You can download the media-focused Linux distro here. Keep in mind, this is very early pre-release software, so if you depend on LibreELEC, you should avoid this for now -- there will be bugs.

Image Credit: Daniel_Dash/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Kodi 19 Matrix-based LibreELEC 10 BETA 1 Linux distro is here, but some Raspberry Pi devices are discontinued

ARCTIC launches MX-5 thermal paste

What we can learn from organizations who flourished during COVID?

Public key infrastructure and digital certificates essential to zero trust

Businesses more likely to buy from companies offering ongoing security

Hypernotes from Zenkit promises to revolutionize the way you share knowledge with others

Why security and observability are key to software development [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

This is what Windows 10 'Sun Valley' should look like

13 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5000802 and KB5000808 updates for Windows 10 -- and there are already problems

13 Comments

Microsoft is pretty much giving up on 3D in Windows 10

9 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21332 but removes a big new feature from it

8 Comments

Netflix has had enough of people sharing passwords

7 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.