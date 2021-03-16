System76 Pangolin is the AMD-powered Ubuntu Linux laptop of your dreams

If you are a Linux user, you can't go wrong with Intel. That company's processors, chipsets, wireless cards, and other hardware have long been very compatible with Linux-based operating systems. An all-Intel system should be a headache-free experience with Linux. If you want to game or do other graphic-intensive actions, however, an NVIDIA GPU has historically been the best option -- a better experience than AMD graphics cards.

Nowadays, AMD-based systems are Linux-friendly too, and Radeon graphics are becoming more commonplace in computers running Linux distros. Today, popular Linux-based computer-seller System76 finally launches its first-ever laptop to have both an AMD processor and AMD graphics -- the 2021 "Pangolin" that we told you about in December. This is not only historic for System76, but it is a godsend for Linux users that are fans of AMD.

"The Pangolin will be the first System76 laptop with both AMD CPUs and AMD graphics, and the first AMD CPU powered laptop in the line designed specifically for everyday computing. If maximum power is needed, it can be equipped with up to the Ryzen 7 47000U CPU with 8 cores for fast and nimble workflows. The AMD CPUs are paired with AMD Radeon graphics for a one-two AMD punch. To round out the experience, the Pangolin can come with up to 64GB of RAM and fast NVMe storage," says System76.

The Linux computer-maker also says, "The Pangolin also provides extreme use of ease. Coming in at only 3.65lbs, the Pangolin is the lightest of our 15-inch laptops. It also has a handy 180-degree hinge, and large trackpad, and a thin-bezel 1080p matte display. As with all System76 laptops, the Pangolin works seamlessly with Pop!_OS to provide maximum efficiency with tools such as auto-tiling, workspaces, and keyboard navigation."

System76 shares specifications below.

Operating System Pop!_OS 20.10 (64-bit)

Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS (64-bit)

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (64-bit) Processor AMD Ryzen 5 4500U: 2.3 up to 4.0 GHz - 6 Cores - 6 Threads

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U: 2.0 up to 4.1 GHz - 8 Cores - 8 Threads Display 15.6-inch 1920×1080 FHD, Matte Finish Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Memory Up to 64 GB DDR4 @ 3200 MHz Storage 1 x M.2 SSD. Up to 8TB total. Expansion 1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2× USB 2.0 Type-A, MicroSD Card Reader Input Multitouch Clickpad, Multi-Color Backlit US QWERTY Keyboard Networking Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Video Ports HDMI(w/HDCP) Audio Stereo Speakers, 1× Headphone/Microphone Combo Camera 1.0M 720p HD Webcam Security Kensington Lock Battery Li-Ion - 49 Wh Charger 65 W, AC-in 100–240 V, 50–60 Hz Dimensions 14.19″ × 9.42″ × 0.78″ (36.0 × 23.9 × 1.99 cm) Weight 3.64 lbs (1.65kg) Model pang10

Want to buy your own AMD-powered System76 Pangolin? The Linux laptop can be purchased here now. Pricing starts at $849 which seems reasonable even with the base specifications. Of course, adding better specs will cause the cost to go up.