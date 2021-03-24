Get 'Get Career Fit: Healthcheck Your Career and Leap Into Your Future, 2nd Edition' ($9.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Gone are the days of slowly making your way up the corporate ladder to retirement. Now, with the rise of freelancing and the gig economy, the workplace is becoming more flexible and independent -- which can leave hardworking people scrambling to find a way to stay relevant.

Author Michelle Gibbings addresses your worries and gives you a way forward. Get Career Fit sheds light on what you can do to reignite, reshape and liberate your career and offers a fool-proof plan for getting your career back on track.

With Get Career Fit, you can build a career ready for any change the future may bring.

Get Career Fit from Wiley usually retails for $9.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 7, so act fast.

