Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft released another Insider build this week; the new build included an updated look for the File Explorer application among other things.

New Windows apps and games

CrossMark

Crossmark is a benchmarking application designed to measure a system's performance. It includes several use scenarios, e.g. productivity or responsiveness, and will run these on the device after selection.

The application is available for Windows, Mac OS and iOS, and it supports cross-platform comparisons. A Pro version is available as well which unlocks some functionality.

Voice Changer-Game Voice Changer

Voice Changer is a simple application for Windows 10 to alter voices in chats, e.g. while gaming, and to record your altered voice.

The app supports a number of voice types, including several male and female voices.

Notable updates

Facebook's new application for Windows 10 is now available for all users.

Files, a file manager alternative, was updated to version 1.5 this week. The update adds support for custom themes and adaptive layouts, folder previews, folder pinning to the Start Menu, and more.

Journal, a Microsoft Garage project, was updated. The update introduces pen pressure support, custom pen colors, print and export functionality, and options to embed images.

40 percent of SaaS app users have lost data

