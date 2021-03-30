Remote working still presents security problems one year on

No Comments
home working security

Even after a full year of remote work, many enterprises are still concerned about securing their off-site users according to a new study from cloud security company Bitglass.

The biggest remote work security concerns come from data leaking through endpoints (68 percent), users connecting with unmanaged devices (59 percent), and access from outside the perimeter (56 percent).

These worries are followed by maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements (45 percent), remote access to core business apps (42 percent), and loss of visibility over user activity (42 percent).

Advertisement

The study shows 57 percent of companies still have over three-quarters of their teams working remotely. And an overwhelming 90 percent of organizations say they are likely to continue these increased levels of remote work in the future due to productivity benefits. 53 percent of say they are looking to make some positions permanently remote even after the COVID crisis ends. Key to this is the cloud, with with 71 percent of IT security professionals agreeing that their organization will shift away from on-premises appliances and tools and towards the cloud for enabling remote work.

"Enabling the modern workforce requires more flexible IT ecosystems and calls for increased reliance on the cloud, as well as cloud security tools," says Anurag Kahol, CTO of Bitglass. "As we look ahead to what work will be like after COVID-19, there will be a need for a mixed IT and security environment as people will work both on and off premises. Embracing the cloud is critical for enabling this and should happen sooner rather than later."

The full report is available from the Bitglass site.

Image credit: AndrewLozovyi/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Remote working still presents security problems one year on

Passwords are bad for online business

Fileless malware attacks surge while ransomware declines

Website X5 2021.2 Pro makes setting up ecommerce sites simpler than ever thanks to new Product Sheet Pages

Cloud workloads increase but security concerns remain

One in five healthcare files is open to all employees

2020 sees cybercriminals turn to Ransomware 2.0

Most Commented Stories

New York's revolutionary COVID-19 'Excelsior Pass' will lead USA back to normalcy

46 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21343 with a new look for File Explorer

12 Comments

Protecting Windows Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) from attack

5 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001205 update to fix Windows 10 Secure Boot vulnerability

5 Comments

Outsourcing is a powerful business strategy -- so why is it frowned upon?

4 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.