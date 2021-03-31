Make a huge saving on O&O DiskImage 16 Professional for World Backup Day

Today, March 31, is World Backup Day. It's the day of the year when those people who do remember to back up their data on a regular basis get to feel a little smug about things, and those of us who don't do so get to feel a bit guilty. But instead of feeling bad about not backing up your important files, why not make this the year that you take the World Backup Day Pledge?

The pledge reads: "I solemnly swear to backup my important documents and precious memories on March 31st". And to make it easier for you to stick to this pledge, we have an amazing special offer for you -- for a very limited period you can make a big saving on the hugely respected backup tool O&O DiskImage 16 Professional.

There are a wide range of backup tools on the market, and this is perhaps one of the reasons some people fail to have a backup plan in place. With the likes of O&O DiskImage, ASCOMP BackUp Maker and Acronis True Image all not only vying for attention, but offering different features and different approaches to backing up data, it can be difficult to know where to start.

Advertisement

We've mentioned that the range of choices can be off-putting to someone looking for a backup tool. Price can also be an issue. Our special offer for World Backup Day helps to cut down the field -- you can snag yourself a copy of the amazing O&O DiskImage 16 Professional for the heavily discounted price of $10/€10/£10 -- a saving of 80 percent!

There are two main approaches to backing up data. The first is to pick and choose individual folders and files you would like to safeguard against loss, while the second is to simply backup everything by creating a copy of a hard drive or partition. O&O DiskImage 16 Professional lets you do both, making it perfect no matter what your preferred approach may be.

Backups can be saved in a variety of formats including mounting image formats like VHD, and your backups are encrypted and password protected to keep them secure. You can create bootable media to help you get back on your feet if you ever find that you are unable to start your computer to restore a backup.

Entire drives can be backed up sector by sector, and when the time comes to restore data, you can do so with individual files, or with the entire contents of a backup in one fell swoop.

Of course, any backup you create is only useful if it contains your most recent files. With this in mind, O&O DiskImage 16 Professional makes it easy to update the backup jobs you have created on a schedule. This means that every month, week or day -- it really depends on how you use your computer -- you can be sure that your most recent files are being backed up so you will be able to get them back should disaster strike.

If you're looking for a powerful and versatile backup solution, O&O DiskImage 16 Professional at a discounted price is perfect.

O&O DiskImage 16 Professional is not the only special offer we have for you today. You can also make a significant saving on Ashampoo Backup Pro. You can grab yourself a copy of the software for just €9.99, but only today, March 31.

But we're really excited to share the world exclusive deal on O&O DiskImage 16 Professional with you. Don't forget, the special low price of $10/€10/£10 is only valid for 24 hours, so make sure you move quickly. The offer is available between March 31 and April 1 2021.

There has never been a better time to take the pledge and start backing up your data, and you would be hard pressed to find a better tool than O&O DiskImage 16 Professional; you'd certainly find it hard to get it at a better price!

To take advantage of this amazing deal, click here.