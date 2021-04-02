Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft released preview updates for Windows 10 this week that address a lot of issues. These updates will find their way into the April 2021 cumulative updates for Windows 10, which will be released on April 13, 2021.

Microsoft also released a first draft of the security baseline for Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise.

New Windows apps and games

Ubuntu on Windows Community Preview

Ubuntu on Windows Community Preview is a special version of Ubuntu for the Windows Subsystem for Linux. The main purpose of the version is to act as a sandbox for testing new features and for getting feedback from the community.

It is intended for early adopters and the team plans to run A/B tests regularly to test new features.

Check out Wayne's article for additional information.

WinSetView

WinSetView is an open source application that is designed to set global Explorer folder views. The program is offered as a PowerShell script with a graphical user interface.

Basically, what it allows you to do is set the preferred folder view, level of detail (headers), and other parameters for all folders, or to reset all folder views.

Notable updates

PowerToys 0.35.0 will be the last version to support Windows 10 version 1809 or earlier.

Project Reunion 0.5 final has been released.

Winget Windows Package Manager 0.2.10771 introduces support for winget import, an option to import JSON files to install multiple programs with a single command.