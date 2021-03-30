Microsoft releases optional KB5000842 update to fix lots of Windows 10 problems

For Microsoft, March was marred by a string of problematic Windows 10 updates that caused a series of problems with printing and more. As we reach the end of the month, the company has released an optional patch which it will almost certainly be hoping proves less problematic.

The optional KB5000842 update is available for Windows 10 version 2004, and Windows 10 20H2. This monthly "C" release preview update aims to address a number of issues with the operating systems including problems with dark screens and other monitor glitches, and as well as system crashes associated with OneDrive.

This update is a preview of the same patch that will -- assuming no glaring errors appear -- roll out to everyone on April's Patch Tuesday. The idea behind the preview release is to give those who are particularly keen to be up to date, or who are affected by the problems it addresses, to get their hands on it as soon as possible. It also serves as a way for system administrators to test the update for issues before deploying it more widely.

Microsoft shared news of the release of the update on Twitter:

The March 2021 monthly “C” release preview update for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004 is now available. https://t.co/kd0iVyybZN — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) March 29, 2021

Clearly stung by previous updates causing issues of their own, one user responded to the tweet saying:

Let's hope nothing breaks this time. Not like with KB500802...

The full list of update highlights looks like this:

Updates an issue with zoom that occurs when using Microsoft Edge IE Mode on devices that use multiple high-DPI monitors.

Updates an issue that makes high dynamic range (HDR) screens appear much darker than expected.

Updates an issue that causes video playback to be out of sync in duplicate mode when you use multiple monitors.

Updates an issue that displays nothing or shows "Computing Filters" indefinitely when you filter File Explorer search results.

Updates an issue that makes the split layout unavailable for the touch keyboard when you rotate a device to portrait mode.

Informs users when a child account in the Family Safety plan has administrative privileges.

Updates an issue that prevents you from closing Toast Notifications using the Close button on touchscreen devices.

Updates an issue with 7.1 channel audio technology.

Updates an issue that causes a device to stop working if you delete files or folders that OneDrive syncs.

The full list of changes for the two versions of Windows 10 that the update applies to can be found on the support page for KB5000842.

Image credit: Primakov / Shutterstock