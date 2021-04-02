Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.35.0 for Windows 10 with new features

It seems like it has been a while since there was a new version of PowerToys for Windows 10, but Microsoft has now pushed out a new release in time for Easter.

We've now made it up to PowerToys v0.35.0, and while this is not a major upgrade from the previous version, it is still significant thanks not only to the number of bug fixes and improvements, but also the number of new features. FancyZones, PowerToys Run and Color Picker are among those gaining new options.

Users of FancyZones have new keyboard shortcuts to play with for accessing custom layouts, while with PowerToys Run it is now possible to change the location of the tool on the screen.

For everyone still holding out for the eagerly anticipated Video Conference mute tool, there is reassurance that this has not been forgotten. Microsoft is well aware that many people are super keen to get their hands on this utility, and the company is almost apologetic when it says:

Yes we know we've stated this before, but we're hyper focused on doing a 0.36 experimental release week of April 5th. We feel we are near ready to add in Video Conference mute into the stable release pending feedback from the pending 0.36 experimental release.

Here's the full list of highlights for the v0.35 Stable/0.36 Experimental release:

General

PowerToys will start requiring Windows 10 v1903 or greater after 0.35.x release. The v1 settings, which supports older Windows versions, will be removed in 0.37. Note: We may be able to bring back support when we migrate to WinUI3 but as of now, we will be increasing the minimum version of Windows to 1903 or greater.

Localization corrections

Improved GitHub report bug template.

Increased .NET Core to 3.1.13

Fixed installer 'run as user' regression

Color Picker

UX adjustments to editor. Thanks @niels9001!

Esc can now be used to exit the editor. Thanks @BenConstable9!

FancyZones

Added hotkeys and quick swap functionality for custom layouts! Users can now assign a hotkey in the editor and use it to quickly set a desktop's zones with Ctrl + Win + Alt + NUMBER key binding, or by pressing the hotkey while dragging a window.

UX updates. Thanks @niels9001!

Fixed zone placement algorithm for when the Taskbar is vertical

Bug fixes

PowerToys Run

Users can specify where to show the launcher window. Thanks @addrum!

New plugin added to support opening previously used Visual Studio Code workspaces, remote machines (SSH or Codespaces), and containers! When enabled, use { to query for available workspaces. Thanks @ricardosantos9521! Please note, this plugin is off by default.

Shell history now saves the raw command instead of the resolved command. A command like %appdata% would now save in the Shell history as is instead of C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Roaming. Thanks @mayitbeegh!

Better logging to try to track down some bugs

Bug fixes

Video Conference Mute (Experimental)

Tracking work remaining at issue #7944

Goal is to have 0.36 experimental release week of April 5th (Yes, we've stated this before, we know)

Contributor workflow

Main project now has a vsconfig which will prompt you to install needed items versus having to use a script. This will aid in keeping you up-to-date when something changes.

Updated spell checker. Thanks @jsoref!

You can download PowerToys v0.35.0 here.