Zyxel launches affordable XGS1250-12 multi-gigabit switch

Many homes and businesses rely on wireless networking almost exclusively, and that's not really a bad thing. This is especially true if you are only connecting to the internet and not transferring files between machines on your network. Look, Wi-Fi has gotten much better over the years, becoming both faster and more stable. Not to mention, wireless connectivity is more convenient and less messy -- you don't need to run cables through walls.

If you do leverage wired networking and transfer files between computers on your local network, Zyxel has a new multi-gigabit switch that you should definitely check out. Called "XGS1250-12," this 12-Port web-managed switch features eight gigabit ports, one 10G fiber port, plus a trio of multi-gig ports with a maximum of 10G each. Best of all, the switch is surprisingly affordable.

"Designed to optimize high-bandwidth applications in the home and office, such as HD multimedia content creation and storage, and high-speed WiFi 6 data and IoT traffic, the versatile XGS1250-12 switch features three multi-Gigabit ports to eliminate network bottlenecks for devices such as 10G NAS or servers, Wi-Fi 6 access points and new 2.5G motherboards. XGS1250-12 can be easily managed through an intuitive browser-based graphical user interface," says Zyxel.

Advertisement

The hardware-maker further says, "The switch features eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, one 10G SFP+ port, and three Multi-Gigabit ports that support five speeds: 10 Gbps, 5 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 1 Gbps and 1 Gbps. The highest common link speed is automatically and independently negotiated with each connected device. The operating speed of each port is indicated by an easy-to-read five-color LED. Networks can be easy upgraded to Multi-Gigabit while retaining existing Cat 5e cable infrastructures, thereby minimizing cost and saving time."

Zyxel shares some specifications below.

8 x RJ-45 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet port with metal shielding

3 x RJ-45 100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet port with metal shielding

1 x SFP+

Hardware reset button

Item dimensions (WxDxH): 250 x 104 x 27 mm (9.84" x 4.10" x 1.06")

Item weight: 783 g (1.73 lb.)

Switching capacity: 96 Gbps

Switching forwarding rate: 71.42 Mpps

MAC address table: 16 K

Packet buffer: 1.5 MB

Jumbo frame support up to 12 KB

The Zyxel XGS1250-12 multi-gigabit switch can be had here immediately. It is currently priced at $219.99. That makes it a surprisingly affordable multi-gig switch with all things considered.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.