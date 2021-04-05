TP-Link launches Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) router with six antennas

You do have a Wi-Fi 6 router, don't you? No? Oh heavens. You may want to consider upgrading soon. Look, even if you don't have any Wi-Fi 6 devices yet, you can score such a router, like the TP-Link Archer AX10, for less than $100. Seriously, folks, at these prices it's time to upgrade your aging wireless networking gear already.

While the aforementioned Archer AX10 is a great basic Wi-Fi 6 router, you may want something a bit better than entry level. In that case, you ill want to check out TP-Link's all-new Archer AX73 router. Yeah, it costs more, but it is still very affordable at less than $200 -- especially when you consider its promised AX5400 performance. It even has a USB 3.0 port and an impressive six antennas!

"The Archer AX5400 provides fully featured Wi-Fi 6 technology to enable up to 5.4 Gbps of high-speed dual-band connections. Combining the latest in OFDMA and MU-MIMO reduces network congestion and improves network capacity allowing users to connect 4x more devices while enjoying faster browsing, 8K streaming, and high-speed downloads, all at the same time," says TP-Link.

The value-focused company further says, "Six high-performance antennas with beamforming and 4T4R technology delivers superior coverage designed perfectly to cover users’ homes. The Archer AX5400 is compatible with OneMesh and will work with any OneMesh range extender to create seamless whole-home coverage."

TP-Link shares specifications below.

Wireless Standards Wi-Fi 6

IEEE 802.11ax/ac/n/a 5 GHz

IEEE 802.11ax/n/b/g 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Speeds AX5400

5 GHz: 4804 Mbps (802.11ax, HE160)

2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps (802.11ax) Wi-Fi Range 3 Bedroom Houses6× Fixed High-Performance Antennas

Multiple antennas form a signal-boosting array to cover more directions and large areas



Beamforming

Concentrates wireless signal strength towards clients to expand WiFi range



High-Power FEM

Improves transmission power to strengthen signal coverage



4T4R

Multiple streams in the same band strengthen the fault tolerance in transmission Wi-Fi Capacity HighDual-Band

Allocate devices to different bands for optimal performance



4×4 MU-MIMO

Simultaneously communicates with multiple MU-MIMO clients



OFDMA

Simultaneously communicates with multiple Wi-Fi 6 clients



Airtime Fairness

Improves network efficiency by limiting excessive occupation



DFS

Access an extra band to reduce congestion



6 Streams

Connect your devices to more bandwidth Working Modes Router Mode

Access Point Mode

Hardware Processor 1.5 GHz Triple-Core CPU Ethernet Ports 1× Gigabit WAN Port

4× Gigabit LAN Ports



Static Link Aggregation (LAG) available with 2× LAN ports USB Support 1× USB 3.0 Port



Supported Partition Formats:

NTFS, exFAT, HFS+, FAT32



Supported Functions:

Apple Time Machine

FTP Server

Media Server

Samba Server Buttons Wi-Fi On/Off Button

Power On/Off Button

LED On/Off Button

WPS Button

Reset Button Power 12 V ⎓ 2.5 A

Security WiFi Encryption WPA

WPA2

WPA3

WPA/WPA2-Enterprise (802.1x) Network Security SPI Firewall

Access Control

IP & MAC Binding

Application Layer Gateway



Real-Time IoT Protection

Malicious Site Blocker

Intrusion Prevention System

DDoS Attack Prevention

Home Network Scanner Guest Network 1× 5 GHz Guest Network

1× 2.4 GHz Guest Network VPN Server OpenVPN

PPTP

Physical Dimensions (W×D×H) 10.7 × 5.8 × 1.9 in

(272.5 × 147.2 × 49.2 mm)

Jeff Barney, TP-Link USA COO shares the following statement.

We are thrilled to be releasing the Archer AX5400, featuring the latest in Wi-Fi 6 and wireless networking advancements Users will enjoy blazing fast wireless speeds over six simultaneous streams, with 4x more capacity for today’s smart homes. Not only future-proofing their home network but enjoying the latest security features such as enhanced IoT protection.

The TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) router can be had here immediately. It is currently priced at $199.99. With the addition of the Archer AX73 router, TP-Link now has several models at various price points to meet the needs of most households. There's no excuse to not have Wi-Fi 6 in 2021.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.