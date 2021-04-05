TP-Link launches Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) router with six antennas
You do have a Wi-Fi 6 router, don't you? No? Oh heavens. You may want to consider upgrading soon. Look, even if you don't have any Wi-Fi 6 devices yet, you can score such a router, like the TP-Link Archer AX10, for less than $100. Seriously, folks, at these prices it's time to upgrade your aging wireless networking gear already.
While the aforementioned Archer AX10 is a great basic Wi-Fi 6 router, you may want something a bit better than entry level. In that case, you ill want to check out TP-Link's all-new Archer AX73 router. Yeah, it costs more, but it is still very affordable at less than $200 -- especially when you consider its promised AX5400 performance. It even has a USB 3.0 port and an impressive six antennas!
"The Archer AX5400 provides fully featured Wi-Fi 6 technology to enable up to 5.4 Gbps of high-speed dual-band connections. Combining the latest in OFDMA and MU-MIMO reduces network congestion and improves network capacity allowing users to connect 4x more devices while enjoying faster browsing, 8K streaming, and high-speed downloads, all at the same time," says TP-Link.
The value-focused company further says, "Six high-performance antennas with beamforming and 4T4R technology delivers superior coverage designed perfectly to cover users’ homes. The Archer AX5400 is compatible with OneMesh and will work with any OneMesh range extender to create seamless whole-home coverage."
TP-Link shares specifications below.
|Wireless
|Standards
|Wi-Fi 6
IEEE 802.11ax/ac/n/a 5 GHz
IEEE 802.11ax/n/b/g 2.4 GHz
|Wi-Fi Speeds
|AX5400
5 GHz: 4804 Mbps (802.11ax, HE160)
2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi Range
|3 Bedroom Houses6× Fixed High-Performance Antennas
Multiple antennas form a signal-boosting array to cover more directions and large areas
Beamforming
Concentrates wireless signal strength towards clients to expand WiFi range
High-Power FEM
Improves transmission power to strengthen signal coverage
4T4R
Multiple streams in the same band strengthen the fault tolerance in transmission
|Wi-Fi Capacity
|HighDual-Band
Allocate devices to different bands for optimal performance
4×4 MU-MIMO
Simultaneously communicates with multiple MU-MIMO clients
OFDMA
Simultaneously communicates with multiple Wi-Fi 6 clients
Airtime Fairness
Improves network efficiency by limiting excessive occupation
DFS
Access an extra band to reduce congestion
6 Streams
Connect your devices to more bandwidth
|Working Modes
|Router Mode
Access Point Mode
|Hardware
|Processor
|1.5 GHz Triple-Core CPU
|Ethernet Ports
|1× Gigabit WAN Port
4× Gigabit LAN Ports
Static Link Aggregation (LAG) available with 2× LAN ports
|USB Support
|1× USB 3.0 Port
Supported Partition Formats:
NTFS, exFAT, HFS+, FAT32
Supported Functions:
Apple Time Machine
FTP Server
Media Server
Samba Server
|Buttons
|Wi-Fi On/Off Button
Power On/Off Button
LED On/Off Button
WPS Button
Reset Button
|Power
|12 V ⎓ 2.5 A
|Security
|WiFi Encryption
|WPA
WPA2
WPA3
WPA/WPA2-Enterprise (802.1x)
|Network Security
|SPI Firewall
Access Control
IP & MAC Binding
Application Layer Gateway
Real-Time IoT Protection
Malicious Site Blocker
Intrusion Prevention System
DDoS Attack Prevention
Home Network Scanner
|Guest Network
|1× 5 GHz Guest Network
1× 2.4 GHz Guest Network
|VPN Server
|OpenVPN
PPTP
|Physical
|Dimensions (W×D×H)
|10.7 × 5.8 × 1.9 in
(272.5 × 147.2 × 49.2 mm)
Jeff Barney, TP-Link USA COO shares the following statement.
We are thrilled to be releasing the Archer AX5400, featuring the latest in Wi-Fi 6 and wireless networking advancements Users will enjoy blazing fast wireless speeds over six simultaneous streams, with 4x more capacity for today’s smart homes. Not only future-proofing their home network but enjoying the latest security features such as enhanced IoT protection.
The TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) router can be had here immediately. It is currently priced at $199.99. With the addition of the Archer AX73 router, TP-Link now has several models at various price points to meet the needs of most households. There's no excuse to not have Wi-Fi 6 in 2021.
