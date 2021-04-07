Microsoft previews its open source Java distribution for Windows, macOS and Linux -- Microsoft Build of OpenJDK

Microsoft has launched a preview version of its own distribution of Java, making it available for Windows, macOS and Linux. The company has named the release Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, and describes it as its "new way to collaborate and contribute to the Java ecosystem".

The company has made available Microsoft Build of OpenJDK binaries for Java 11, which are based on OpenJDK source code. Microsoft says it is looking to broaden and deepen its support for Java, "one of the most important programming languages used today".

Writing about the release on its developer blog, Microsoft says: "Today we are excited to announce the preview of the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, a new no-cost Long-Term Support (LTS) distribution of OpenJDK that is open source and available for free for anyone to deploy anywhere. It includes binaries for Java 11, based on OpenJDK 11.0.10+9, on x64 server and desktop environments on macOS, Linux, and Windows. We are also publishing a new Early Access binary for Java 16 for Windows on ARM, based on the latest OpenJDK 16+36 release".

The company goes on to say:

The Microsoft Build of OpenJDK binaries for Java 11 are based on OpenJDK source code, following the same build scripts used by the Eclipse Adoptium project and tested against the Eclipse Adoptium Quality Assurance suite (including OpenJDK project tests). Our binaries for Java 11 have passed the Java Technical Compatibility Kit (TCK) for Java 11, which is used to verify compatibility with the Java 11 specification. The Microsoft Build of OpenJDK is a simple drop-in replacement for any other OpenJDK distribution available in the Java ecosystem.

Microsoft Build of OpenJDK is available to Microsoft Azure customers via Azure Cloud Shell, or in the Windows Terminal.

The company points out that the binaries include backported fixes and enhancements considered important. Some of these have not yet been formally backported upstream, as is made clear in the release notes

You can find out more and download the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK here.

Image credit: JeanLucIchard / Shutterstock