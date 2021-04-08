Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is the ultimate 5G Android gaming smartphone

For the most part, Android smartphones are pretty boring nowadays. LG has often been a risk-taker in the Android market, taking chances with unique phones that have funky designs and cool features. Sadly, LG has decided to leave the mobile market. Thankfully, Lenovo seems ready to take the reins with its brave new Legion Phone Duel 2 -- a drool-worthy gaming-focused 5G smartphone that is a successor to last year's model.

What makes the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 so special? Well, it builds upon its predecessor with better specifications and a nicer overall design. It has a huge (6.92-inch) high-resolution (2460 x 1080) AMOLED HDR display, 44MP front camera, and 64MP rear shooter. The front camera pops out from the side of the phone, meaning there is no notch to interfere with the screen.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 also has dual front-facing speakers for optimal sound quality. It should sounds great when playing music, movies, or games. Believe it or not, Legion Phone Duel 2 features two 2750mAh batteries and two USB-C ports. In other words, you can charge both batteries simultaneously! Insanity.

Gamers will love the Snapdragon 888 chip and 12GB, 16GB, or 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Wow. The base model of this phone has more RAM than most desktops and laptops. Storage options are 256GB or 512GB -- both impressive. Legion Phone Duel 2 is cooled by a passive cooling vapor chamber and a pair of fans. Yes, folks, this phone has active cooling. There are even trigger buttons which Lenovo calls "octa-triggers."

"This magnificent, 6.92-inch AMOLED (2460 x 1080) HDR gaming display features an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate and remarkable 720Hz touch sampling reaction speeds so gamers don’t miss a moment to shine. AI-powered Pixelworks i6 Processor provides a premium visual experience with ultra-vivid imagery, richer colors, and sharper detail -- raising the bar for visually immersive gaming and multimedia," says Lenovo.

The ThinkPad-maker further says, "Built for players to feel the phone’s weight more evenly in their hands, dual batteries combine to provide 5500mAh of total power to extend gameplay and video calls -- each 2750mAh battery is positioned on either side of the central processing hardware. Use ultra-fast double charging for 17 minutes for a quick boost up to 4500mAh via dual side-mounted 90W charging USB Type-C ports, and a full charge takes just 30 minutes."

Lenovo shares specifications below.

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform with 5nm processor technology

CPU: 8 cores Kryo 680 ([email protected] + [email protected] + [email protected])

GPU: Adreno 660 @840MHz Display 6.92" 20.5:9 (2460 x 1080) 144 Hz AMOLED 8-bit HDR gaming display

720Hz touch sampling rate

Delta-E < 0.514

800 nits outdoor-readable brightness (1300 nits peak)

111.1% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Pixelworks i6 AI tunning

HDR10+ certified

TÜV Low Blue Light certification

DC dimming

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Design 176mm x 78.5mm x 9.9mm (12.56mm mid)

Weighs 259g

Colors: Ultimate Black and Titanium White4 RAM and ROM 12GB/16GB/18GB LPDDR5

256GB/512GB UFS3.1 Cooling Integrated, Active, Twin Turbo-Fan Cooling System

Area of Air-duct: 3000mm²

Intake fan with 29 fan blades 12,500 RPM; Output fan with 29 fan blades 15,000 RPM

Passive cooling components

Vapor Chamber liquid cooling area: 4730mm²

Fans Max speed noise: 27dB (30cm distance)14

Thermal cooling area: 62573mm2 Front

camera 44MP Samsung® GH1+ Camera, f/2.0 aperture, 0.7 µm, 5 lens, 84˚ wide angle

Auto focus and live stream-ready

AI beauty mode / Background remove or replace/ Virtual avatar/ Counting-down selfie / Portrait photography/ Night

mode/HD photo

Video recording: 4K video recording at 30 fps, or 60 fps, 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps, or 60 fps, 720p HD video

recording at 30 fps / Slow motion mode: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] Rear camera 64MP OmniVision® flagship OV64A image sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel, 7 lens, 82° field of view

16 MP f/2.2 aperture and 123° field of view 1.0 µm pixel

Digital zoom up to 10x

Photo shooting: Portrait mode/Wide angle photo/RAW photo/Super night mode/Photo geotagging/Panorama/Timelapse/Macro Mode/Pro mode

Video recording: HDR 10+ video recording at [email protected], 8K video recording at 24 fps, 4K video recording at 30 fps, or 60 fps,

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps, or 60 fps, 720p HD video recording at 30 fps / Slow motion mode: [email protected],

[email protected],[email protected], [email protected] /Audio Zoom/Director mode /Dual mode Operating System ZUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Battery Battery: 5500mAh (2750mAh x 2)

Turbo Charging: up to 90W quick charging Audio Dual front-facing speakers and Dolby Atmos

7-magnet stereo speaker with dual smart amplifier for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect

Equivalent to dual 1.6 cc speakers

Audio Output: 48 kHz / 16-bit standard (USB-C output)

Game Mode for better in-game sounding experience with localization capability

Four Microphones with noise reduction technology Sensor Fingerprint sensor, 3D motion sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, Quad Ultrasonic

Shoulder keys, Dual Capacitance keys, Dual Force Touch sensor Navigation GPS (L1+L5)／AGPS／GLONASS／BEIDOU (L1+L5)/ Galileo(L1+L5) / QZSS

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 will be available for purchase this month -- as long as you live in China. In that country only, it will be called "Legion Phone 2 Pro" for some reason. It should hit stores in May in both Asia Pacific and Europe. Sadly, North American availability is unknown for now. Hopefully it will come to the USA, as I am very excited about this phone.

Pricing is also a bit of a mystery, particularly how much it will cost if and when it hits North America. Lenovo does share European pricing, however, which can give us a general idea about cost in other regions. The base model with 12GB/256GB will sell for €799, while the 16GB/512GB variant will cost €999.00. The latter comes with a charging dock, while the former does not. Pricing for the 18GB RAM model is not yet disclosed.