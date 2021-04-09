Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft released a preview of the 64-bit version of the OneDrive sync client this week; it improves sync operations with large files and lots of files according to Microsoft.

Microsoft Paint and Snipping Tool / Snip & Sketch are being moved to the Store to separate the updating process from that of the operating system.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

OpenJDK Preview

Microsoft released a preview of the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK this week, a long-term support distribution of OpenJDK. The solution is open source and available for anyone.

It includes Java 11, "based on OpenJDK 11.0.10+9, on x64 server and desktop environments on macOS, Linux, and Windows".

SpaceEye

SpaceEye is a cross-platform open source application that downloads publicly available satellite imagery and sets them as desktop backgrounds on the devices it runs on.

New images are downloaded regularly and all provide high resolution views of Earth from space. The app supports 12 views from 5 geostationary weather satellites.

Notable updates

Everything Toolbar, an open source application that adds Everything Search to the Windows taskbar, installs for all users in the latest version.

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint supports Windows 10 on Arm devices now.