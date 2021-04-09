Microsoft launches a public preview of the 64-bit version of OneDrive

It has been a very, very long time coming, but Microsoft has finally decided to dole out some 64-bit loving to OneDrive.

The company has announced the availability of a public preview version of the 64-bit OneDrive sync client for Windows. For anyone running the 64-bit version of Window, making the switch makes complete sense thanks to improved performance and better handling of large files. The bad news for now is that there is no 64-bit ARM version available, only one for x64-based systems.

In an announcement about the release, Microsoft acknowledges that a 64-bit client is a "long awaited and highly requested feature". The switch to this new version does not introduce any new features, but that is really not important. What matters is that 64-bit support is finally available.

Microsoft explains:

The 64-bit version is the right choice if you plan to use large files, if you have a lot of files, and if you have a computer that's running a 64-bit version of Windows. Computers running 64-bit versions of Windows generally have more resources -- such as processing power and memory -- than their 32-bit predecessors. Also, 64-bit applications can access more memory than 32-bit applications (up to 18.4 million Petabytes).

The 64-bit version of OneDrive is available to download here.

