Dell XPS 13 Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux laptop gets OLED display option

No Comments

Microsoft makes great software -- Windows 10 and Office 365 are both exceptional. The company's hardware, however, is more of a mixed bag. Microsoft's keyboards, mice, and webcams are often quite good, but its buggy Surface line really doesn't need to exist anymore.

For instance, the Surface Pro is unusable on a lap, while the Surface Duo has been universally panned by critics and rejected by consumers. Seriously, Microsoft, you don't need to compete against your own hardware partners. Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others are more than capable.

Earlier today, the Windows-maker launched the Surface Laptop 4, and while the notebook looks fine, you would have to be insane to buy it. Rather than pay Microsoft for a Surface Laptop with possible buggy firmware and other issues, you should instead opt for the class-leading Dell XPS 13.

Advertisement

Dell's thin and light notebook is loved by many, including the Linux community. It runs both Windows 10 and Ubuntu brilliantly. And now, the wildly popular laptop gets a beautiful new OLED screen option.

"Get immersed in your content, movies and games with vivid, true-to-life color on the new 3.5k (3456 x 2160) OLED display option. Perfect black provides phenomenal contrast ratio (100,000:1) so content comes alive with breathtaking detail especially in dark areas. Wide color gamut
(100 percent DCI-P3) is truer to life, great for content consumption," says Dell.

Believe it or not, choosing such a god-tier display when configuring your own Dell XPS 13 won't break the bank -- it is a mere $300 additional charge. If you can afford to spend the extra money, this is a no-brainer. With that said, it will be interesting to see the real-life battery impact that the 3.5k OLED display will have versus the traditional FHD screen.

Do you think a 3.5k (3456 x 2160) OLED display is worth the $300 premium? Please tell me in the comments below.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Dell XPS 13 Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux laptop gets OLED display option

Plugable updates USBC-VAMETER power meter tester with rotating screen

Digital transformation projects accelerated by pandemic

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 4 with a choice of Intel and AMD processors

Malicious bot traffic hits new highs

Enterprises under-resource cloud security despite increasing risks

Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse with Speech Input is exclusive to China

Most Commented Stories

Logitech discontinues Harmony remotes

17 Comments

DuckDuckGo's Chrome extension blocks Google's controversial new FLoC tracking technique

17 Comments

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is the ultimate 5G Android gaming smartphone

11 Comments

Trump's tweets will not be brought back to Twitter by the National Archives

11 Comments

Microsoft previews its open source Java distribution for Windows, macOS and Linux -- Microsoft Build of OpenJDK

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.