Dell XPS 13 Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux laptop gets OLED display option

Microsoft makes great software -- Windows 10 and Office 365 are both exceptional. The company's hardware, however, is more of a mixed bag. Microsoft's keyboards, mice, and webcams are often quite good, but its buggy Surface line really doesn't need to exist anymore.

For instance, the Surface Pro is unusable on a lap, while the Surface Duo has been universally panned by critics and rejected by consumers. Seriously, Microsoft, you don't need to compete against your own hardware partners. Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others are more than capable.

Earlier today, the Windows-maker launched the Surface Laptop 4, and while the notebook looks fine, you would have to be insane to buy it. Rather than pay Microsoft for a Surface Laptop with possible buggy firmware and other issues, you should instead opt for the class-leading Dell XPS 13.

Dell's thin and light notebook is loved by many, including the Linux community. It runs both Windows 10 and Ubuntu brilliantly. And now, the wildly popular laptop gets a beautiful new OLED screen option.

"Get immersed in your content, movies and games with vivid, true-to-life color on the new 3.5k (3456 x 2160) OLED display option. Perfect black provides phenomenal contrast ratio (100,000:1) so content comes alive with breathtaking detail especially in dark areas. Wide color gamut

(100 percent DCI-P3) is truer to life, great for content consumption," says Dell.

Believe it or not, choosing such a god-tier display when configuring your own Dell XPS 13 won't break the bank -- it is a mere $300 additional charge. If you can afford to spend the extra money, this is a no-brainer. With that said, it will be interesting to see the real-life battery impact that the 3.5k OLED display will have versus the traditional FHD screen.

Do you think a 3.5k (3456 x 2160) OLED display is worth the $300 premium? Please tell me in the comments below.