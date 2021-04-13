Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 4 with a choice of Intel and AMD processors

If you’re in the market for a new Windows 10 laptop, then Microsoft’s latest hardware release could be of interest.

The new Surface Laptop 4 comes with either a 13.5" or 15" PixelSense touchscreen display, and for the first time you can choose between Intel 11th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.

The laptops are reported by Microsoft to be up to 70 percent faster than the Surface Laptop 3 and come with a minimum of 256GB of removable SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM/ There are both USB-A and USB-C ports.

The size of the laptops isn’t the only difference between them. The 13.5in version comes in a choice of Alcantara fabric or aluminum finishes, while the 15in model is only available in aluminum. You can choose from four colors -- Matte Black, Platinum, Sandstone and the new Ice Blue.

Other features of note include Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, a new HD webcam (with Windows Hello face recognition) and dual studio mics for improved video calling.

You can expect to get up to 19 hours of battery life which can be quickly extended thanks to fast charging.

Pete Kyriacou, VP, Microsoft Devices says:

For years, Surface Laptop has stood apart from the crowd with craftsmanship unlike any other. We’ve spoken about how much we believe the details matter -- and that conviction is rewarded when we see Surface Laptop consistently hold the highest customer satisfaction rating in its class. When we explore what customers like most, we hear a unique mix of product capabilities and fine details. For some, it’s all about the satisfying typing experience and Alcantara finishes. For others, it’s the immersive capabilities of touch, video quality, our 3:2 displays and reliable app compatibility. We, too, believe that a device’s performance goes beyond what can be measured in specifications. We hear from customers that Surface Laptop’s performance stands out not only because of what it can do, but also because of how it speaks to the senses and inspires people. We have been hard at work, continuing to innovate while preserving the elements customers love most about this product.

Tech Specs

DimensionsSurface Laptop 4 13.5": 308 mm x 223 mm x 14.5 mm
Surface Laptop 4 15": 339.5 mm x 244 mm x 14.7 mm
DisplaySurface Laptop 4 13.5":
Screen: 13.5” PixelSense Display
Resolution: 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI)
Aspect ratio: 3:2
Surface Pen enabled
Touch: 10 point multi-touch

Surface Laptop 4 15":
Screen: 15” PixelSense Display
Resolution: 2496 x 1664 (201 PPI)
Aspect ratio: 3:2
Surface Pen enabled
Touch: 10 point multi-touch
MemorySurface Laptop 4 13.5" and 15":
8GB, 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM

Note: AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor only available in selected configurations.
ProcessorSurface Laptop 4 13.5": Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (6 cores)
Surface Laptop 4 15": Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores)
Battery lifeSurface Laptop 4 13.5" with AMD Ryzen" Microsoft Surface Edition processor: Up to 19 hours of battery life (for typical device usage) Surface Laptop 4 15" with AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor: Up to 17.5 hours of battery life (for typical device usage) Surface Laptop 4 13.5" with Intel Core processor: Up to 17 hours of battery life (for typical device usage) Surface Laptop 4 15" with Intel Core processor: Up to 16.5 hours of battery life (for typical device usage)
Battery capacities Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 47.4

Battery Capacity Min (WH) 45.8
Graphics Surface Laptop 4 powered by Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Surface Laptop 4 powered by AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition: AMD Radeon Graphics
StorageRemovable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

Note: AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor only available in selected configurations.
Connections1 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x Surface Connect port
Security  TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support
  Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
Cameras, video and audio Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

720p HD f2.0 camera (front-facing)

Dual far-field Studio Mics

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
SoftwareWindows 10 Home 20H2

Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial 
WirelessSurface Laptop 4 13.5" & 15": WiFi 6: 802.11ax compatible 

Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology  
Sensors Ambient light sensor
ExteriorCasing: Aluminum
Power and Volume buttons on keyboard

Surface Laptop 4 13.5" colors:
Platinum with Alcantara material palm rest
Ice Blue with Alcantara material palm rest

Matte Black with metal palm rest
Sandstone with metal palm rest

Surface Laptop 4 15" colors:
Platinum with metal palm rest
Matte Black with metal palm rest
What’s in the box Surface Laptop 4 13.5" and 15":

Power Supply

Quick Start Guide

Safety and warranty documents
Warranty1-year limited hardware warranty
WeightSurface Laptop 4 13.5" in Platinum and Ice Blue Alcantara: 1,265 g (2.79 lbs)  

Surface Laptop 4 13.5" in Matte Black and Sandstone metal: 1,288 g (2.84 lbs)  

Surface Laptop 4 15" in Platinum and Matte Black metal: 1,542 g (3.40 lbs) 
Best-in-class support from Microsoft Store60-day return policy

90 days of free technical phone support

Free virtual workshops and training
Keyboard layoutActivation: Moving keys
Layout: QWERTY (UK), full row of function keys (F1 – F12)
Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness
Backlight

The Surface Laptop 4 is available to order today in the US, Canada, and Japan, with additional market availability to be announced soon. Orders will begin shipping April 15.

