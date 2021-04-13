Roku Express 4K+ is impressively affordable

I'm a big believer in paying for quality, but that doesn't mean I don't appreciate value. When I can save a buck, I try to do so. Do I regret buying pricey Apple TV devices for my home? No, not really; they work well and I have been satisfied overall. If I had to do it over again, however, I'd probably go with Roku devices. That company's streaming media boxes are much more affordable and largely just as capable as Apple's offerings.

And today, Roku takes its value game up a notch. You see, the Roku Express 4K+ is insanely inexpensive given its features. For a mere $39.99 you get a media box with 4K, HDR, and a rechargeable voice remote control. Yes, folks, this new Roku remote does not require changing batteries. Hell, you even get an HDMI cable in the box.

"Roku Express 4K+ is the easiest way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with a more powerful quad-core processor, dual-band wireless performance and additional storage for quicker channel start times. The Roku OS features a massive selection of free and live TV, a customizable home screen and regular free software updates with new features," says Roku.

Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku explains, "We are dedicated to providing users the simplest way to stream entertainment to their TV at an affordable price. The new Roku Express 4K+ is a huge value in 4K streaming as 4K has become a benchmark in technology and entertainment. The Roku Voice Remote Pro is delivering on major consumer pain points with rechargeability and the voice activated lost remote finder."

The Roku Express 4K+ will hit stores in the middle of next month, on May 16. At such a low price, this is sure to be quite the popular item. If you are interested in buying one, you should be able to pre-order it from Amazon here very soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.