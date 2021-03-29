Kingston launches NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD

Solid state storage is constantly getting faster. The truth, however, is while PCIe Gen 4 SSDs are now available, they are total overkill for most consumers. Hell, most people would be more than fine with a meager SATA drive. With that said, the previous-generation PCIe Gen 3 SSDs are now very inexpensive (and quite fast) making them a smart buy whether you truly need the extra speed or not. In other words, a SATA SSD should probably be avoided nowadays -- unless your PC simply isn't compatible with anything else.

Today, Kingston launches its latest NVMe M.2 solid state drive for both desktops and laptops. Called "NV1," this PCIe Gen 3 SSD has fairly modest specifications in the grand scheme of things, but it is definitely more than fast enough for the majority of consumers. Most importantly, it is priced very competitively. Just how affordable is the NV1? It starts at less than $65!

"NV1 is a substantial storage solution with capacities up to 2TB. It features read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s, respectively, thus delivering 3x the performance of a SATA-based SSD. NV1 uses less power, emits less heat and has quicker load times making it ideal for users who appreciate responsiveness and ultra-fast data access but have systems with limited space," says Kingston.

Keith Schimmenti, the company's SSD business manager, explains, "Kingston is pleased to announce the next entry-level offering in its NVMe PCIe SSD product family to meet the needs of new and existing users. Whether users are upgrading a system or planning a new build, NV1 is designed for speed and dependability at an affordable price."

Kingston shares specification below.

Form Factor : M.2 2280

: M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Performance : NV1 offers read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s

: NV1 offers read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s Interface : NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes Capacities : 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Endurance: 500GB – 120TBW, 1000GB – 240TBW, 2000GB – 480TBW

500GB – 120TBW, 1000GB – 240TBW, 2000GB – 480TBW Power Consumption: 500GB: 5mW Idle / 205mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write, 1000GB: 5mW Idle / 220mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write, 2000GB: 5mW Idle / 340mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write

500GB: 5mW Idle / 205mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write, 1000GB: 5mW Idle / 220mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write, 2000GB: 5mW Idle / 340mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write Storage Temperature : -40°C~85°C

: -40°C~85°C Operating Temperature : 0°C~70°C

: 0°C~70°C Dimensions : 22mm x 80mm x 2.1mm

: 22mm x 80mm x 2.1mm Weight : 7g (All capacities)

: 7g (All capacities) Vibration Operating : 2.17G (7-800Hz)

: 2.17G (7-800Hz) Vibration Non-operating : 20G (20-1000Hz)

: 20G (20-1000Hz) Warranty/Support: Limited 3-year warranty with free technical support

The Kingston NV1 NVMe PCIe solid state drive can be had in three capacities -- 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The SSD is priced at $63.70, $115.70, and $224.90 respectively. It should be available for purchase here very soon.

