Patriot launches VIPER VP4300 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 solid state drive for PC gaming

The transition to PCIe 4.0 is in full effect, with more and more computers and motherboards having the new standard. Whether or not the user truly needs the benefits of PCIe 4.0 is debatable, but it is still cool regardless. After all, it is important to continually push boundaries. "To Infinity and Beyond!" as the great Buzz Lightyear says.

One of the best aspects of PCIe 4.0 is faster solid state drives. For instance, today, Patriot launches a new such SSD under its VIPER gaming brand. Called "VP4300," this speedy M.2 2280 PCIE Gen4x4 SSD comes with interchangeable heatsinks -- a very neat cooling option. Essentially, you can opt for the thicker aluminum heatsink if it fits in your computer, or the thinner graphene heatsink if space is tight -- both come included in the box.

"The SSD is built using the latest Innogrit Gen 4x4 high-speed controller-IG5236 and the highest quality DDR4 DRAM cache, which delivers blistering transfer speeds for massive system DATA throughput. The drive provides the 4K Aligned Random-Read and Random-Write up to 800K IOPs and Sequential Read and Write speeds up to 7,400MB/s and 6,800MB/s, respectively. Faster overall performance from system boots to accelerating system responsiveness when loading games or data-intensive applications," explains Patriot.

The company also says, "The Viper VP4300 SSD comes with two heat spreaders to meet all thermal demands: an aluminum heatshield and an extremely thin, single-use, graphene thermal pad. The aluminum and graphene heatshields offer two height profiles and can be used independently or together for superior heat dissipation in any build. The Graphene heatshield is recognized as an ultra-thin and lightweight thermal pad and best used when space is limited, or an integrated heatsink is being used, and best of all users can choose which one to use according to the allowed installation space."

The Patriot VIPER VP4300 M.2 2280 PCIE GEN4x4 solid state drive can be had in two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB. Both models are available for purchase here, priced at $224.99 and $449.99 respectively. Keep in mind, while it is designed for gamers, this speedy SSD would be appropriate for other uses too.

