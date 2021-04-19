Use DuckDuckGo to create a QR code for any website

If you care about your privacy on the web, and you’re worried about just what Google knows about you, then privacy-focused search site DuckDuckGo is a great alternative.

It offers lots of features that you may not be aware of, including the ability to quickly generate a QR code for any website.

QR codes offer a great way to transport people to a particular site. All you have to do is point your mobile device’s camera at a code, and that page will open.

To create a QR code for your favorite site in DuckDuckGo Type QR followed by a website or page address. QR www.betanews.com for example.

You can then right-click the image and open it in a new tab, or download and share it.