Google's Fitbit Luxe is a stylish fitness tracker

Alphabet own Google. Google owns Fitbit. And Fitbit largely owns... well... the fitness tracker market. Look, Apple Watch might be wildly popular, but for the average consumer, the name "Fitbit" is synonymous with wearables. I have witnessed many people referring to fitness trackers made by other brands as "Fitbit." This behavior is much like consumers calling all adhesive bandages "Band-Aid."

Fitbit's success isn't a mystery. Besides its catchy brand name, the devices are easy to use and are heavily focused on fitness. In other words, Fitbit devices aren't overly complicated. This has lead to their adoption by people that aren't necessarily gadget enthusiasts. Oh, and they have excellent battery life too -- they don't need daily charging like Apple Watch.

Today, Google unveils its latest fitness tracker. Called "Fitbit Luxe," it is much like other such devices, but this time, there is an added focus on style. Yes, you can finally wear a Fitbit to a high-end restaurant or a Broadway show without looking out of place. When you are done being fancy, you can use it to track your steps, check your heartrate, or monitor your sleep. It can even alert you to high stress levels.

The Fitbit Luxe has a color AMOLED touchscreen and an impressive 5 days of battery life -- depending on usage of course. The fitness tracker comes with a silicone band, but if you wat to get fancier, there are stainless steel and leather options available too -- for an additional cost.

"The first thing you'll notice about Luxe is that it’s simply beautiful. Using an advanced design process called metal injection molding, we transformed stainless steel into a soft, gentle shape that lightly sits on your wrist with a single-surface feel that’s key for 24/7 wearability. It’s available in three colors: graphite, platinum and soft gold, with a comfortable silicone band with a quick-release band attach," says Kelsey Maloney, Fitbit Team, Google.

Maloney further says, "Luxe is also the first Fitbit tracker with a vibrant, easy-to-view color touchscreen (AMOLED) that brings your stats to life with a range of colorful clock face designs. The screen brightness automatically adjusts with an ambient light sensor, going from two times brighter than our other trackers in daylight to a dimness that is easier on your eyes at night."

Google shares some features and specifications below.

3-axis accelerometer

Optical heart rate monitor

Vibration motor

Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Operating temperature: -4° to 113°F

Water resistant to 50m

Believe it or not, despite the capabilities and beautiful design, the Fitbit Luxe pricing starts at just $149.99. You can learn more about it, as well as pre-order it, here now. Unfortunately, Google has not yet shared a release date beyond "availability in spring."