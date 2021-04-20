Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now available in purple

If you’ve been thinking of getting a new iPhone 12, but none of the available color choices have grabbed you so far, well at its new 'Spring Loaded' devices event, Apple has just announced a stunning new finish -- purple.

Available for 12 and iPhone 12 mini, the new color accentuates the flat aluminium edges of the phone perfectly.

SEE ALSO: Apple introduces AirTag, its Tile-like item tracker

Advertisement

"The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic -- the fastest chip ever in a smartphone -- great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone."

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 23, with availability from Friday, April 30.

But what about a case? Apple has you covered there too with a MagSafe Leather Case or Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, or a Leather Wallet in Arizona. These are all available to order beginning today also.