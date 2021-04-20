Watch Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event here, live

No Comments

Apple will today be hosting a hardware event in which we expect the tech giant to take the wraps off new 11in and 12.9in iPad Pro models.

In addition, we may well see Apple’s AirTags device trackers finally arrive, as well as upgraded versions of other devices.

Advertisement

It used to be you could only watch Apple events if you had the right hardware, but these days the live streams are open to all.

You can watch the stream through the Apple site as always, or tune in via YouTube. The stream is embedded below.

Things kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, so come back then to start watching.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Apple introduces AirTag, its Tile-like item tracker

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now available in purple

Predictive maintenance can save millions for process manufacturers

TP-Link launches Deco X68 AX3600 Whole Home Mesh Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 System

Customize Windows 10 folders with different colors, icons and emblems

QR code use rises but consumers don't recognize the potential dangers

Watch Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event here, live

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft fixes a mass of serious flaws with the latest Windows 10 updates -- but what has it broken this time?

18 Comments

KB5001330 update for Windows 10 is causing performance problems and other issues

11 Comments

Transcend SSD250N is a 2.5-inch SATA solid state drive designed specifically for NAS

10 Comments

Microsoft fixes Windows 10's drive corrupting NTFS denial of service vulnerability

7 Comments

Microsoft releases experimental PowerToys v0.36.0 with eagerly awaited new utility

6 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.