Watch Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event here, live

Apple will today be hosting a hardware event in which we expect the tech giant to take the wraps off new 11in and 12.9in iPad Pro models.

In addition, we may well see Apple’s AirTags device trackers finally arrive, as well as upgraded versions of other devices.

Advertisement

It used to be you could only watch Apple events if you had the right hardware, but these days the live streams are open to all.

You can watch the stream through the Apple site as always, or tune in via YouTube. The stream is embedded below.

Things kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, so come back then to start watching.