Apple introduces AirTag, its Tile-like item tracker

If you’re the sort of person who is always losing important things, and you’re an iPhone user, then the company's new AirTag device finder is aimed at you.

It’s been a while coming, but AirTag has finally been officially announced at the company's 'Spring Loaded' event and works with Apple’s Find My app to help you keep track of -- and find -- your most important items, such as keys, bags and backpacks.

"We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives," said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. "With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone."

The AirTag is small and lightweight, IP67 water- and dust-resistant and comes with a built-in speaker that helps you locate it. There’s a removable cover for when you need to replace the battery. It’s powered by an Apple-designed U1 chip using Ultra Wideband technology.

If you buy direct from Apple you can get free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji.

AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for $29 and $99, respectively, and will be available beginning Friday, April 30.