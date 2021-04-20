Apple introduces AirTag, its Tile-like item tracker

No Comments

If you’re the sort of person who is always losing important things, and you’re an iPhone user, then the company's new AirTag device finder is aimed at you.

It’s been a while coming, but AirTag has finally been officially announced at the company's 'Spring Loaded' event and works with Apple’s Find My app to help you keep track of -- and find -- your most important items, such as keys, bags and backpacks.

SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now available in purple

Advertisement

"We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives," said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. "With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone."

The AirTag is small and lightweight, IP67 water- and dust-resistant and comes with a built-in speaker that helps you locate it. There’s a removable cover for when you need to replace the battery. It’s powered by an Apple-designed U1 chip using Ultra Wideband technology.

If you buy direct from Apple you can get free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji.

AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for $29 and $99, respectively, and will be available beginning Friday, April 30.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Apple introduces AirTag, its Tile-like item tracker

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now available in purple

Predictive maintenance can save millions for process manufacturers

TP-Link launches Deco X68 AX3600 Whole Home Mesh Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 System

Customize Windows 10 folders with different colors, icons and emblems

QR code use rises but consumers don't recognize the potential dangers

Watch Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event here, live

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft fixes a mass of serious flaws with the latest Windows 10 updates -- but what has it broken this time?

18 Comments

KB5001330 update for Windows 10 is causing performance problems and other issues

11 Comments

Transcend SSD250N is a 2.5-inch SATA solid state drive designed specifically for NAS

10 Comments

Microsoft fixes Windows 10's drive corrupting NTFS denial of service vulnerability

7 Comments

Microsoft releases experimental PowerToys v0.36.0 with eagerly awaited new utility

6 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.