Microsoft's huge change to the Windows 10 taskbar is starting to roll out to all users now

The Windows taskbar has remained unchanged for years, and few people would complain about that.

However, Microsoft has been working on a big change to it which Windows Insiders have been able to test for the past few months, and which will finally begin rolling out to all users from today, although it could be a while before you get it.

The new 'News and interests' addition to the taskbar delivers at-a-glance personalized content that is updated throughout the day. You can choose what information is displayed, and this includes the weather, local news and breaking headlines.

Microsoft says of the new feature:

To see more details at a glance, simply hover over the weather icon to see additional details on the weather. You will also see concise, "snackable" information on news, sports, stocks and traffic. Without opening apps or switching devices, you can quickly get a pulse on what’s happening around you. Click on a story to open a streamlined reading experience so you can save time and stay focused. If you see something you’re interested in, but don’t have time to read through it, you can save it for later or share it.

While news and interests on the Windows taskbar will begin rolling out over the next several weeks, Microsoft says it will be taking a "phased and measured approach", meaning broad availability could take months.

Photo Credit: carballo/ Shutterstock