BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX3415R 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor

There are two curved displays in my home -- a television in my living room and a computer monitor in my office. Both look cool, but truth be told, the curve doesn't make any difference when watching TV. Since I sit far back from the television, the curve doesn't add any benefit. On the computer monitor where I sit much closer, however, the curvature lends to a more immersive experience. I can't recommend curved computer monitors enough -- for both gaming and productivity.

Today, BenQ launches its latest curved monitor. Called "MOBIUZ EX3415R," this 34-inch ultrawide gaming display has a resolution of 3440x1440 and a 144Hz refresh rate. While this monitor should be great for all games, BenQ is particularly focusing on sim-racing; it has a special mode designed specifically for that genre. It even comes with a handy wireless remote control to make changing between modes super easy.

"EX3415R upholds BenQ’s reputation for stellar color performance and graphics display with 98 percent DCI-P3 color space coverage, HDRi, and unique image optimizers. By opting for the larger color space than competitors’, MOBIUZ gamers can maximize their game’s graphics. Additionally, gamers can deploy Black eQualizer, Color Vibrance, and Light Tuner to refine color performance and brightness to their taste. And, new Racing Mode adjusts the display specifically for clear, stable, expansive viewing," says BenQ.

The company further says, "Proprietary HDRi adapts screen content to ambient lighting, making sure dark corners reveal their secrets without overexposing bright images. AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz refresh rate, and lightning-fast 1ms MPRT transforms MOBIUZ EX3415R into the ultimate virtual windshield. Buckle up. Sim-racing is about to get real. BenQ went all-in on audio, including two 2-watt speakers, a 5-watt subwoofer, and a digital signal processor that enables selectable sound modes."

BenQ shares specifications below.

Screen Size34-inch
Aspect Ratio21:9
Display Colors1.07 billion colors
Display Screen CoatingAnti-Glare
Curvature1900R
Panel TypeIPS
Backlight TechnologyLED backlight
Resolution (max.)3440x1440
Viewing Angle (L/R) (CR>=10)178/178
Response Times (GtG)1ms (MPRT) / 2ms (GtG) ms
Refresh Rate (Hz)144
HDCP2.2
Built-in Speaker2.1 Channel (2Wx2 + 5W woofer)
HDMI (v2.0)2
DisplayPort (v1.4)1
USB Type B (Upstream)1
USB 3.0 (Downstream)2

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor is priced at $999 and will be available for purchase here in May. Is a penny shy of one thousand dollars a lot of money for a monitor? Maybe, but given the screen size and specifications, it should be totally worth it. Depending on how well the racing mode works, fans of that video game genre in particularly should definitely keep an eye on this display. It could be a game-changer.

