Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft could relax Microsoft Store application submission policies later this year according to a report by accepting Win32 applications and giving publishers freedom in regard to selecting commercialization options as well as using third-party content delivery networks for installations and updating.

The commercial preview of Microsoft Office Long Term Servicing Channel is now available.

Audials Play - Radio, Music, TV & Podcasts

Audials Play - Radio, Music, TV & Podcasts is a free application for Windows 10 that is designed as an universal music player.

The app supports local music playback as well as playback of Internet Radio, podcasts, music from various free and paid sources, TV streams, and more.

The interface is well designed. You find the available play options in a sidebar on the left, and each is pre-populated. Podcasts list more than 70,000 different podcasts that you can listen to right away or download, and music displays charts pulled from various free services on the Internet.

Microsoft's Windows Package Manager supports Group Policy Management, user vs. system installation, experimental REST API support and a stable import feature release.

PowerToys 0.36 Experimental is available with a new video conference mute tool.

ScreenToGif 2.28 update introduced numerous new features to the GIF capturing program. Among the features are support for presets, partial export support, and new export file type options.

Sysinternals Process Monitor and Sysmon were updated this week.