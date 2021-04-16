Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft removed Timeline's activity history sync feature in preview builds. Timeline is changed to a local activity history tool. The company removed the official Microsoft Translator application as well this week from the Microsoft Store.

The new Surface Laptop 4 with a choice of Intel or AMD processors was launched this week.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps and games

ModernFlyouts Preview

ModernFlyouts (Preview) replaces default Windows 10 flyouts, e.g. for audio or brightness, with modern UI versions.

Users may customize or disable all supported flyouts independently. These are at the time of writing:

  • Audio Flyout
  • Media session Flyout
  • Airplane Mode
  • Brightness
  • Scroll Lock
  • Number Lock
  • Caps Lock
  • Insert / Overtype mode

Nixow Translator

Nixow Translate is a new translation application for Windows 10 that works globally. You may use it to translate text in browsers, Office applications, PDF editors or plain text editors to name a few examples.

Nixow Translate supports two modes: selection-based translations and direct translations of text that you type. Both are powered by shortcuts that you map in the program settings.

The service uses Google Translate for its translations.

Notable updates

Microsoft added a new Kids Mode feature to its Edge browser.

Microsoft Edge is getting a Workspaces feature; this separates tabs into different browser windows and retains these across sessions.

