Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft removed Timeline's activity history sync feature in preview builds. Timeline is changed to a local activity history tool. The company removed the official Microsoft Translator application as well this week from the Microsoft Store.

The new Surface Laptop 4 with a choice of Intel or AMD processors was launched this week.

Advertisement

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

ModernFlyouts Preview

ModernFlyouts (Preview) replaces default Windows 10 flyouts, e.g. for audio or brightness, with modern UI versions.

Users may customize or disable all supported flyouts independently. These are at the time of writing:

Audio Flyout

Media session Flyout

Airplane Mode

Brightness

Scroll Lock

Number Lock

Caps Lock

Insert / Overtype mode

Nixow Translator

Nixow Translate is a new translation application for Windows 10 that works globally. You may use it to translate text in browsers, Office applications, PDF editors or plain text editors to name a few examples.

Nixow Translate supports two modes: selection-based translations and direct translations of text that you type. Both are powered by shortcuts that you map in the program settings.

The service uses Google Translate for its translations.

Notable updates

Microsoft added a new Kids Mode feature to its Edge browser.

Microsoft Edge is getting a Workspaces feature; this separates tabs into different browser windows and retains these across sessions.