Cost of ransomware more than doubles in a year

No Comments
Ransomware sign

The average total cost of recovery from a ransomware attack has more than doubled in a year, increasing from $761,106 in 2020 to $1.85 million in 2021.

The latest Sophos State of Ransomware report also reveals that the average ransom paid is now $170,404, but that only eight percent of organizations managed to get back all of their data after paying a ransom, with 29 percent getting back no more than half of it.

While the number of organizations that experienced a ransomware attack fell from 51 percent of respondents surveyed in 2020 to 37 percent in 2021, and fewer organizations suffered data encryption as the result of a significant attack (54 percent in 2021 compared to 73 percent in 2020), the new survey results reveal some worrying upward trends, particularly in terms of the impact of a ransomware attack.

Advertisement

The cost of dealing with an attack including business downtime, lost orders, operational costs, and more, has grown from an average of $761,106 in 2020 to $1.85 million in 2021. This means that the average cost of recovering from a ransomware attack is now on average 10 times the size of the ransom payment.

A small, but important seven percent say that their data was not encrypted, but they were held to ransom anyway, possibly because the attackers had managed to steal their information. In 2020, this figure was just three percent.

"The apparent decline in the number of organizations being hit by ransomware is good news, but it is tempered by the fact that this is likely to reflect, at least in part, changes in attacker behaviors," says Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist at Sophos. "We've seen attackers move from larger scale, generic, automated attacks to more targeted attacks that include human hands-on-keyboard hacking. While the overall number of attacks is lower as a result, our experience shows that the potential for damage from these more advanced and complex targeted attacks is much higher. Such attacks are also harder to recover from, and we see this reflected in the survey in the doubling of overall remediation costs."

The full report is available from the Sophos site.

Image credit: Yuri_Vlasenko / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft Office and OneNote now available for Amazon Fire tablets

Fedora Linux 34 available for download

Cost of ransomware more than doubles in a year

Playing hide and seek with your data? Here's how to find that critical piece of information on your intranet -- even from a tunnel with no online connection

Amazon's all-new Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus tablets are better than ever

Lack of asset visibility leads to more security incidents

Majority of enterprises lack mature data strategy

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's huge change to the Windows 10 taskbar is starting to roll out to all users now

47 Comments

[UPDATED] NVIDIA has a simple, possibly inadvisable, solution for poor game performance caused by problematic Windows 10 updates

31 Comments

How to hide News and Interests in the Windows 10 taskbar

25 Comments

The all-new iMac is gorgeous

17 Comments

I feel like an IDIOT for buying Apple AirTag

10 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.