Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Windows 10 PC now available as Surface Pro alternative

The modern detachable PC form factor was made popular by Microsoft's Surface Pro. The iconic kickstand looks cool and allows you to position the screen at many angles. While these computers make for both good tablets and notebooks, they aren't exactly good laptops. Wait. Aren't notebooks and laptops the same thing? Typically yes, but these kickstand-based detachable computers are hard to balance on a lap; it is a bit of a misnomer to call them "laptop."

The Surface Pro is a pretty good computer overall -- as long as you don't need to use it on your lap -- but they can be very buggy. Microsoft's firmware releases often introduce problems -- even as other issues are fixed. Thankfully, if you like that form factor, you aren't limited to Surface. Today, for instance, Dell officially begins selling the Latitude 7320 Windows 10 detachable PC. And yes, it is a real Surface Pro alternative.

Actually, the Latitude 7320 (with 13-inch FHD+ display) isn't just an alternative to the Surface Pro, but it is far superior too. You see, Dell's offering has newer 11th gen Intel Core processors, while Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 trails behind in that regard.

With the Dell Latitude 7320, you must choose from three processors -- the Intel Core i3-1110G4, i5-1140G7, and i7-1180G7. Memory can be configured from 4GB to 16GB and storage is a PCIe SSD ranging from 128GB to 1TB. You even get a Windows Hello compatible camera, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4.

So, yes, the Dell Latitude 7320 is clearly better than the Surface Pro 7. With that said, Dell's detachable PC (with a keyboard) currently starts at $1,549 while the base model Surface Pro 7 (without a keyboard) begins at $749. As the old adage goes, however, "you get what you pay for." You can configure and buy your own Latitude 7320 here now.