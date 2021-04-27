Fedora Linux 34 available for download

Woo-hoo! Today is officially the day many of us have been waiting for. Yes, Fedora Linux 34 is finally available for download. For many Linux users, Fedora is considered the best overall operating system to be based on that open source kernel. The distro focuses on truly free and open source software -- a pure Linux experience. It is also fairly bleeding edge, but at the same time, it remains stable for everyday use.

What makes Fedora 34 so exciting? Well, this version of the Linux-based operating system uses GNOME 40 as its default desktop environment, and version 40 is the most electrifying version of GNOME in years. GNOME 40 is notable for a horizontal workspace switcher and having the Dash (favorites launcher) moved to the bottom of the screen. Despite being released last week, Ubuntu 21.04 fails to comes with this version of GNOME.

"Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop, and in particular, it’s geared toward software developers who want a 'just works' Linux operating system experience. This release features GNOME 40, the next step in focused, distraction-free computing. GNOME 40 brings improvements to navigation whether you use a trackpad, a keyboard, or a mouse. The app grid and settings have been redesigned to make interaction more intuitive," says Matthew Miller, Fedora Project Leader.

Miller further says, "No matter what variant of Fedora you use, you're getting the latest the open source world has to offer. Following our 'First' foundation, we've updated key programming language and system library packages, including Ruby 3.0 and Golang 1.16. In Fedora KDE Plasma, we’ve switched from X11 to Wayland as the default. Following the introduction of BTRFS as the default filesystem on desktop variants in Fedora Linux 33, we've introduced transparent compression on BTRFS filesystems."

Ready to install Fedora 34 with GNOME 40? You can grab the ISO here. If you prefer a "spin" of Fedora that uses a desktop environment other than GNOME (such as KDE Plasma or Xfce), you can download those here. The ARM variant, for devices like Raspberry Pi, can be had here.

