Samsung launches Galaxy Book Pro Windows 10 laptops with OLED screens and Wi-Fi 6E

Long gone are the days where Apple was the sole manufacturer of elegant laptops. Quite frankly, Apple has become a bit stagnant with its designs. Truth be told, makers of Windows laptops (such as Samsung, HP, and Huawei) have met or exceeded Apple's MacBook looks. Best of all, these Windows notebooks are often much more affordable than Apple's offerings too. Not to mention, they typically have touch screens!

Today, Samsung unveils its newest Windows 10 laptops and not only are they thin and beautiful, but quite powerful too. You see, they are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors. There is the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 -- the former is a traditional laptop, while the latter is a convertible.

Both models are loaded with cutting edge options as well, such as Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G cellular connectivity. They both can be had with either 13-inch or 15-inch OLED displays. RAM maxes out at 16GB, unfortunately, which may disappoint some power users. Most consumers, however, won't need more than that amount of memory.

"These PCs are Samsung's most mobile Galaxy Books yet, with Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch weighing just 0.87kg, and measuring just 11.2mm thin -- no need to make any tradeoffs when packing a purse or bag. The compactness doesn't come at the expense of durability, either. These PCs are built with military-grade of durability and 6000-series aluminum, the same alloy trusted by leading aerospace manufacturers around the world," says Samsung.

The Galaxy-maker further says, "These are Samsung’s first-ever Windows PCs with AMOLED displays, meaning this leading technology is now available across the entire mobile portfolio. The display is Eye Care-certified by SGS producing less blue light emissions than standard LCDs to help your eyes stay fresh during your next binge-watch after work. Intelligent Color Engine will automatically fine-tune your color space depending on the task at hand. Movies and games will appear vivid and intense in DCI-P3 or AMOLED Native color profiles."

Samsung shares specifications below.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 Dimensions 302.5 x 202.0 x 11.2 mm 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm Weight 1.04kg 1.39kg OS Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display 13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) CPU 11th Gen Intel® Core processors (i7) 11th Gen Intel® Core processors (i7/i5) Graphic Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color Mystic Navy, Mystic Bronze Mystic Navy, Mystic Bronze Memory 8GB, 16GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB, 16GB(LPDDR4x) Storage Up to 512GB (NVMe SSD) Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard Pro Keyboard (Backlit) Pro Keyboard (Backlit) S Pen In-box In-box Battery 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh (Typical) Adaptor 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint on Power Key Fingerprint on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Galaxy Book Pro Galaxy Book Pro 13 Galaxy Book Pro 15 Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm Weight 0.87kg 1.05kg OS Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display 13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) CPU 11th Gen Intel® Core processors (i7/i5) 11th Gen Intel® Core processors (i5/i7) Graphic Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver Memory 8GB (LPDDR4x) Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x) Storage Up to 512GB (NVMe SSD) Up to 512GB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard Battery 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh (Typical) Adaptor 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint on Power Key Fingerprint on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Both the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will hit stores on May 14, but you can pre-order them immediately. Pricing starts at $999, but this will vary based on the specifications you choose. The regular Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop can be ordered here now, while the 360 convertible model can be found here.

