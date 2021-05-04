New platform offers safe, self-service data sharing

In order to get the best value from data it's important that it's accessible to the right people in the business at the time they need it.

Data privacy specialist Privitar is announcing a new data provisioning platform that makes self-service data available safely, at scale, to the people who need it.

"Since founding Privitar in 2014, we have helped many leading organizations embrace safe data analytics strategies and implement privacy-by-design principles to ensure their sensitive data is appropriately protected," says Jason du Preez, CEO and co-founder of Privitar. "In that time, we've also seen an increased desire from organizations to use more of their data for innovation. Friction-free, self-service access to data is at the heart of modern data provisioning. The Privitar Data Provisioning Platform empowers organizations to safely use 100 percent of their data for insight."

The platform offers self-service access to protected datasets and safe sharing via public data marketplaces such as AWS and Snowflake. It also integrates into data governance platforms and data catalogs like Collibra, and data intelligence platforms like BigID.

Features include compliance accelerators to keep customers up-to-date with best practices and evolving regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, GDPR and CPRA.

"These innovations are a natural evolution for our platform, and only Privitar has the right combination of technology and expertise to kickstart the revolution in modern data provisioning," says Steve Totman, chief product officer at Privitar. "The Privitar Data Provisioning Platform is the only solution that optimizes the complete, end-to-end data provisioning process as part of a modern DataOps ecosystem, orchestrating collaboration across stakeholders including data owners, data consumers and data guardians, delivering safe data in a fraction of the time it takes today. The product was designed with input from diverse real-world practitioners who are responsible for analyzing data and making it accessible to their business in a safe, compliant manner. As a result, our solution intuitively satisfies enterprise provisioning usage patterns and creates maximum efficiency for our customers."

A private beta program for the Privitar Data Provisioning Platform will roll out this summer, with general availability anticipated later this year. You can find out more and sign up for early access on the company's site.

Image credit: SergeyNivens/Depositphotos.com