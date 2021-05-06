Get 'LinkedIn Profile Optimization For Dummies, 2nd Edition' ($16 value) FREE for a limited time

Look at your LinkedIn profile: you know it could be a little better. Too many LinkedIn users are just posting a basic resume and hoping for the offers to come flooding in, missing out on the incredible opportunity the platform offers to properly showcase their talents, products, and services to 610 million professionals in over 200 countries.

LinkedIn is way more than a resume tool -- to display your professional past and present -- it’s also your career future and personal brand. Used to its fullest extent, it helps you demonstrate the unique value and culture you provide, the skills and aspirations that make you different, to get the outcomes you truly want. But how’s it done?

Profile branding expert Donna Serdula pioneered the concept of LinkedIn Profile Optimization and through her Website, LinkedIn-Makever.com, has helped over 5000 professionals use LinkedIn to achieve increased success. In this guide she applies that experience to help you use all of LinkedIn’s capabilities to meet your goals, whether they be job search, reputation management, or sales -- including how to:

Create a memorable, successful profile

Optimize personal keywords

Showcase your experience, accomplishments, and unique value

Use LinkedIn features to grow your network and more

You never get a second chance to make a first impression -- and people are Googling you right now: Get a fresh online look and get results!

LinkedIn Profile Optimization For Dummies from Wiley usually retails for $16, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 19, so act fast.